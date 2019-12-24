Growing up I loved Christmas like most kids — believing in something magical, the unknown, a man who, if you were good, rewarded you with presents. A time to celebrate faith and reflect on religion. Though for most kids it is about the gifts and presents, and I get this. Now as an adult with the holidays approaching, I think of Christmas trees. They hold a fond place in my heart and stir memories of years past. A connection between me and my father. This story is about my first job and one of my father’s last jobs.
Being raised in rural northern Michigan, Wexford County was Christmas tree country. And the Helsel family was known in Lake City and Manton for the largest farms, the most trees, and the best place for a teenager to get their first paying job trimming Christmas trees. A job that started at six in the morning in the dew-soaked fields along the country roads. Rows of little Douglas fir trees that seemed to go for miles. You would get paid per tree, 25 cents for the smaller trees or something nominal like that (if my memory serves me correctly). As the trees got larger, you got paid hourly, and more skill and detail were required. The larger trees would soon be painted, pruned a final time, cut, bound, and shipped downstate and across the Midwest for sale.
My high school buddies would pile into my station wagon at 5:30 a.m.; brown bag lunches, coolers and gallon milk jugs filled with water in tow, plus our razor-sharp machetes, ready for a quick six-hour shift in the fields. While the days had an early start, you were done at noon because of the summer heat, free to go fish or hang out at the local watering holes, find mischief, or even an afternoon nap. Yes, these were the summer days of my youth.
Risks of the job that I remember were hitting an unforeseen hornet’s nest in a tree or swinging recklessly with your machete, in a rush or from fatigue, and gashing yourself. No medics or onsite nurses in these fields. When boredom would set in, an honest wrestling match among the teenage workers would usually ensue. Good honest fun and work, memories that conjure up visions of the movie “Stand by Me.‘ Fridays were payday. A few hundred dollars cash for a teen in northern Michigan, might as well have been a million dollars to me. Well-earned and well saved. Those were my memories of my first job.
My father was an intellectual. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. The oldest of seven siblings. A blue-collar family, dad worked his way through high school (and college). He was a competitive swimmer at Stevenson and would earn an academic scholarship to Michigan State. Gerry Mundy Jr. would go on to earn his masters at Wayne State University and was close to completing his PhD. Dad decided not to turn in his dissertation in protest of the politics of higher education, academia and most likely the American political environment at the time. This was the late ‘60s and the height of the counterculture in America.
My sister would inform me years later of the acronym ABD — all but dissertation. A well-written thesis that now sits in a box in my garage, if turned in and defended, would have resulted in my father’s successful completion of his Ph.D. He was a man of great virtue and principle, so much so that he would do things such as this (not turn in his final paper) to turn away from the establishment.
Driven by his values, such acts would shape most of the rest of his life, and our family’s life for that matter. This is what led him and my mother to northern Michigan. A 40-acre organic farm, a dirt road, a collection of animals, no neighbors, apple orchards and alfalfa fields, running water, but no cable TV. Pure, clean and good living.
My father was a dreamer and an entrepreneur, started many things but possibly finished even less. Dad brainstormed revolutionary ideas daily on the back of a napkin and on his yellow legal pads. I can find many a list; how to market, start-up costs and who would be the best collaborators and clients. This might sound all-too-familiar to many of my closest friends. Wind, solar power and alternative energy were some of my dad’s favorites. He literally designed and wrote about an electric car in the early ‘80s, only for Elon Musk to launch Tesla in 2010. My dad once visited an IKEA store in western Pennsylvania in 1984 and wrote in his notes, “revolutionary — game changer, beautiful design.‘ The IKEA store opens in the Chicago suburbs in 1998; cars and people were lined up for miles. Swedish design. Go figure. Hemp and marijuana. Don’t even get me started. This was dad’s vision and dream, now commonplace in six states.
A formal job my father would never have, never punched a time clock, never wore a suit, and never had a company car. Free and happy living, his virtues. I used to say if dad had a $20 bill in his pocket to make it through a day, he was happy. Some days I am not sure this was even the case. I am not even sure dad ever even had a bank account — I digress.
In 1995, my father was in his early 50s. Jobs somewhat tougher to come by and I could see dad scrambling in some senses, possibly desperate, although he would never show it. So, the holidays came, and he leaned on a close friend from Mesick for a seasonal job selling Christmas trees at his lot in Livonia — Plymouth and Middlebelt to be exact. My dad was Santa, well not exactly, but he looked the part, a long beard (although not white) and glasses, and a puffy brown coat and winter cap. He lived in a small trailer on the tree lot for the month of December. Yes, this was my dad. And yes, this was one of his final jobs. He loved seeing the families come, celebrating their annual post-Thanksgiving tradition of picking a tree and kicking off the holiday season.
Dad loved kids. Ask any niece or nephew or family friend. Dad had that innate ability to connect with kids. Make them feel special. Ask questions. Talk sports. Music. Giggle. Laugh. Give them his undivided attention. This, we know, is all kids really yearn for.
My sister and I visited dad at the tree lot one season, and I left very sad and distraught. How could this be the life my father had chosen? With my biggest concern being, is he not lonely?
I would never get the answers to those questions, as my father would pass away the next fall in Kingsley. Out in the woods, in a small trailer, with no running water, electricity or even a cell phone. “Off the grid‘ as dad liked to say. As tough as it was for me those many years to try to come to terms with his life (and lifestyle), I only have the utmost respect for a man who let his actions and life be a symbol for his beliefs.
Actions did speak louder than words. And I hope the words he shared with those he loved and those he crossed paths with resonate today. Live an honest life, simple and pure, love and respect Mother Earth, and love and be role models for our children. Life IS that simple.
How ironic, yet true to the circle of life, that my first job and one of my father’s last jobs are tied to Christmas trees. I do believe in the magic of the holidays — that for a month or even a day — everyone can take time to reflect, be kind, show appreciation, and give thanks for the gift of life and the precious relationships we have within it.
Tis the season.
Chris Mundy currently lives in the Chicago area and frequently spends time in Northern Michigan with his family. He continues to be a proud supporter of the Manton Rangers.
