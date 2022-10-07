Well, any of you crying over your “Wheaties” in regard to the recent downturn in the stock market? It’s disappointing, to say the least, when we’ve tried to put in matching dollars with our employer to our 401k’s thinking we’ve got a pretty safe investment, only to see things “tank!”
I was remembering that a few years ago, I was leaving the parking lot of the McBain Public High School after having refereed a couple of Middle School Girls Basketball games. I got into my car. Buckled up. And started to pull out of the parking lot.
It was about 8:45 p.m. There was a light rain falling. It was a very dark winter night. Just before you turn onto the drive that takes you to the main road, you have to make a 90-degree turn around a telephone pole that marks another side parking lot.
I had just slipped something into the visor, when some headlights came up that drive into the parking lot. The combined headlights, parking lot light and the rain caused a glare that made me wince. All of a sudden I thought I’d missed the turn down the drive — and I pulled the wheel and ran “smack dab” into a telephone pole.
I never saw the pole. In fact, I had to get out of the car to see what I’d hit. The glare from the light pole kept me from seeing it even after I hit it. I called 911. They sent out a car. A couple of Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputies were there within five minutes.
As soon as they got out of the car — I could see it on their faces. Here I am standing in a striped shirt, whistle still around my neck, the whole garb... and the one Deputy says to me, “Well, ref, make some good calls tonight?” It’s like, “How did they give this guy a license to referee basketball — he can’t even see a telephone pole!”
The issue is, I never saw it coming. I’d buckled up, turned on the engine, put it in gear — but the glare on the windshield, and perhaps a few distractions, had caused me to really miss the mark. And I did damage, thankfully, to no one but myself.
And here you are, perhaps, buckled up in a struggle to make life work. Or as a student just starting a new year of classes and trying to hold down some after school job. Or maybe as an older person you’re struggling with your health or if you’re younger it’s a struggle with a parent(s). Wherever you’re at and whoever you are — your life is in gear, you’re moving forward. But there’s so much glare because of a distraction or a problem or some issue that you totally lose sight of God! How could that happen?
It happens to everyone at some point and time. Even though we’re wearing the clothing of Christianity, we still need to pursue wisdom and understanding in the things of Christ. As you invest in work, school or some relationship — don’t let the glare of making the grade (or a buck) cause you to forget that the increase of wisdom also comes from your study of God’s Word.
King Solomon said: “How much better it is to get wisdom than gold! And to get understanding is to be chosen above silver.”
Then he added: “Take my instruction and not silver, And knowledge rather than choicest gold. For wisdom is better than jewels; and all desirable things cannot compare with her.”
So especially for the students in your household at the beginning of this new academic year, pray for their spiritual well-being because there’s no safer investment than the knowledge of God and where He stands in one’s life!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.