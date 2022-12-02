There’s nothing quite like brand-new carpet. First, there is the smell — an aroma rivaled only by that of a new car. Yes, I know that this olfactory pleasure is the product of toxic chemicals, but I still can’t help but love the smell of new carpet.
Next, there is the padding — spongy and soft. New carpet creates the sensation of having pillows on one’s feet. Oh, but absolutely, under no circumstances, should there be shoes on the new carpet!
Because finally, there is the pristine quality of the new flooring. It has yet to be soiled by crumbs, pet hair and stains. There’s nothing quite like brand-new carpet.
That’s what makes the incident with the punch bowl so tragic. The setting was that of my grandparents’ home on Christmas Eve. Our extended Polish family gathered to celebrate the season with much food, laughter — and punch. Bright. Red. Punch. Shortly before the festive occasion, the home of Stan and Nellie Zaucha had been freshly carpeted, with all of the smell, padding and perfection mentioned above. (You can see where this is going.) And at some point in the evening, for reasons still unknown to this day, a well-meaning relative attempted to move the punch bowl with disastrous results. It overturned, and the brand-new carpet was soaked with gallons of the sticky red substance. Time seemed to stand still as everyone contemplated the significance of what just happened. The new carpet was no longer new. It was tragically stained.
In the weeks and months that followed, there were many attempts made to remove that stain. There were powders and liquids and chemicals of all kinds. But at the end of the day, nothing was able to remove the stain from the carpet.
Similarly, the Bible in Isaiah 1:18 tells us that our sins are like scarlet, just like that punch. And it also says that every one of us is stained, just like that carpet. But unlike the carpet, we are not without hope. Because the second half of that verse goes on to say that, “though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be white as snow.” It is the shed blood of Jesus Christ on the cross which alone is able to remove the stain of sin and make us clean. He Himself died in our place, taking upon himself the judgment we deserved. There is no stain too great and there is no life too sinful. The blood of Jesus is all sufficient.
But a stain remover no matter how powerful is of no help if it is not applied. In the case of the blood of Jesus, it is applied by faith as we trust in Him alone for the forgiveness of our sins. Would you trust Him today?
“What can wash away my sin? Nothing but the blood of Jesus. What can make me whole again? Nothing but the blood of Jesus. Oh, precious is the flow, that makes me white as snow. No other fount I know. Nothing but the blood of Jesus.” — Robert Lowry (1826-1899)
