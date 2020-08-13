A recent story in the Cadillac News underscores the urgent need to reinvest in an outdated 40-year-old program that is bordering on unsustainable: Michigan’s bottle bill.
The story highlighted the enormous challenges nonprofits are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary shutdown of the state’s bottle deposit system. These nonprofits rely on the state’s bottle deposit system to fundraise for worthy causes.
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the warts on Michigan’s neglected bottle deposit law and shined a spotlight on how its aging infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle a large influx of glass and aluminum. This lack of investment means things will only get worse over time.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order halting bottle and can returns at retailers and collections by distributors — causing more than $80 million in returnables to pile up in homes throughout Michigan. Once retailers could accept returnables in mid-June, it was estimated it would take six months for retailers and distributors to clear through the massive backlog of bottles and cans. This estimate is based on retailers and distributors processing 40% more containers than normal during that time frame.
The pandemic has made two things clear.
First, Michiganders overwhelmingly support the bottle deposit system and expect it to function efficiently. The fact that consumers held onto their containers for 11 weeks proves this point.
Second, it’s critical the state reinvests in the aging, outdated infrastructure as we look to bolster the long-term viability of a system that keeps bottles and cans from littering our roads and fouling our lakes, rivers and streams.
That’s why we support bipartisan legislation introduced prior to the pandemic that will not only update and modernize Michigan’s outdated bottle bill, but also crack down on fraud and abuse while expanding access to recycling.
Sadly, Michigan’s current bottle deposit law doesn’t require the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to put the more than $40 million collected every year in the unclaimed deposit fund towards maintaining and improving the bottle bill or any type of recycling.
None of that money is spent on bottle bill infrastructure or expanding access to recycling. How is the money spent? On EGLE staff payroll, presumably to support water and contamination cleanup efforts. Yet there’s little information to verify if these precious taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely.
As a result, Michigan — once a leader in recycling and conservation — has fallen behind our neighbors in the Midwest and the national average when it comes to recycling with a dismal 15% recycling rate.
House Bills 5422, 5423, 5424 and 5425 would redirect a portion of the money collected from unclaimed deposits to maintain and rebuild the bottle bill infrastructure and ensure local recycling programs will be supported.
Now is the time to support small businesses on the front lines in the fight to reduce litter and protect our Great Lakes so they can make much needed infrastructure improvements to keep this program running strong for decades to come.
We urge lawmakers to act on legislation to update Michigan’s outdated bottle bill, crack down on fraud and abuse and increase access to recycling.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the time has come to reinvest in Michigan’s bottle deposit law to ensure it is sustainable and successful for decades to come.
Spencer Nevins is President of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association
