There are times in our lives when people say stupid things and we just bite our lip so as not to speak rashly and cause more pain than patience. (Admittedly, as I get older, this gets harder!)
Let me give you a personal example of one such statement along with what I didn’t say but wanted to! As a minister, there have been times in my life when people have said to me, “Reverend, I’m going to take you out sometime and show you the ‘real world.’” As if I live in some kind of bubble walled off from the tough things that the “real world” brings them and that they have to deal with.
And I’ll have to admit to you that all the carnality and evil flesh that I have wells up inside when I hear that — and I want to wipe the silly grin off of those people’s faces. Now, I know pastors aren’t supposed to have those kinds of thoughts — but I’m being honest — that just aggravates the life out of me.
And I have to bite my lip — because after I want to “deck’ em,” I want to say to them, “Friend, I probably see more of the real world in one week than you’ll see in a lifetime. If you want to see ‘the real world,’ come with me for a while, and you’ll be glad to get back to that cotton candy life you call ‘real!’ ”
I see a lot of the “real world,” and, to be perfectly honest with you, I don’t like a lot of what I see. I’ve walked the wards of hospitals where there was enough pain and blood to last a lifetime. I’ve walked into more rooms in more nursing homes and seen more despair and loneliness than I would ever care to see. I’ve stepped into more halfway houses and mental wards and tried to absorb the reality of depression and the bondage of addicted lives than I am years old.
I’ve cleaned up the mess of incontinent brothers and sisters who — through age and infirmity — have long ago left their dignity along with their running shoes. I’ve held the hand of countless people dying of cancer or emphysema or leukemia. I’ve stayed up to the wee hours of the morning with families trying to decide whether to “pull the plug” on the life support system of their “brain-dead” 20-something-year-old.
I’ve walked the halls and sat in the smoke-infested, spit filled walls of state and federal prisons, penitentiaries, county jails and holding tanks. I’ve had to walk into bars and pull husbands and daddies off of stools — and then bring food to their families who wouldn’t eat for two weeks if it wasn’t for the church because dear old dad blew the paycheck on drafts and jukeboxes.
I’ve seen enough of the “real world.” And the more I see of it, the more I see the amazing implications of a God who through incarnation (the taking on of human flesh; God becoming man) came to a world of pain through Jesus Christ. For Him to enter our kind of world from His kind of world, even for a moment, is beyond my comprehension.
It needs to be said and we need to try and understand what a new thing it was when God brought celebration into a world of pain. Stop and think (for a moment) of all the Biblical folk who throughout the Scriptures lived in/with unresolved pain. So many lives filled with marital, child, health, relationship, political and just plain living problems of all kinds.
Perhaps you’re going through a time of suffering right now, and trying to whip up some kind of positive outlook is the last thing you want to do. Others may be celebrating some joy, but to you, celebration seems cruel, even to suggest it. You’re just not in the mood.
And easy answers to the problem of suffering and evil won’t be found in the Bible or in this article. When you hurt, that’s reality, not theory. When someone’s hurting, it’s no time to give mind answers to heart problems.
I’ve heard it again and again:
“If God is loving — why do I hurt so much? Why did He let this happen?” However, that question presupposes a premise that isn’t necessarily based on reality. The question seems to assume that it’s our right to live in a world without any hurt or pain. And that right is, we believe, inalienable because there is a loving God.
Some pain we’ve brought on ourselves through sin. But we don’t sin just because Adam sinned; we sin as Adam sinned. To be brutally honest, I sin because I want to sin. I choose to sin. My disobedience is willful and is pursued in the context of my own responsibility. It’s rare when my sin is anything but “first-degree sin.” Sin doesn’t just sneak up on me and catch me unaware. I think it up; I plan it! I execute it! Therefore, I’m the cause of my own pain when I sin.
But the Bible teaches us that God gives us a reason to celebrate — even in a world of pain. Believe it or not, satisfaction in God even in the midst of suffering is possible. Jesus prophesied, “Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.”
So for now, “Arise, shine; for your light has come, and the glory of the LORD has risen upon you.” Pain is temporary. God’s love never quits!
