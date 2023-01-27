“I’ve read the last page of the Bible. It’s all going to turn out all right.” — Billy Graham
Conversing with a group of colleagues who periodically lunch together at a local cafe, Alex was surprised by the overly depressing dialogue on the topic of the new year. Instead of centering on hopes for an upcoming time of positive and healthy living, most of the discussion painted a rather gloomy forecast, focusing on uncertainties that lie ahead. The worries ran the gamut from the rising costs of meeting basic needs, addressing contemporary lifestyle issues, challenges derived from a world in turmoil, to a host of other articulated maladies.
While the exchange eventually shifted to a more promising tone, the bleakness initially expressed seemed to permeate the feelings of most.
Later, Alex thought about how some friends and perhaps many others dread the unknown. Are people continually worried that past obstacles and hurts will repeat themselves or that new trials will emerge, crushing any hope for a better future?
He reflected on one of his neighborhood friends, a man approaching 60 years of age who over the past several years had unexpectedly lost two jobs due to downsizing and a corporate relocation. His present position, though appreciated, was markedly below his management skills and prior income levels. For him, the past reflected a time of considerable anxiety and frustration, placing a cynical and seemingly permanent shadow over his feelings about the future. He once mentioned to Alex that his life now dwells on the cusp of uneasiness, overwhelmed by lingering worry and despair.
Though the morning’s discussion had been rather unsettling, Alex was not gripped by the pessimistic pronouncements of others. Alex possessed a soothing measure of comfort, knowing that his life was in the hands of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He recalled God’s Word in Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV), “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
The verse prompted Alex to recall the many times God had intervened, helping him overcome periods of anxiety and disappointment. Alex knew that trusting God in everything is often easier said than done, especially when one is faced with formidable challenges. However, during his struggles, Alex would recall the timeless adage that so aptly applied to his life, “Let go and let God.”
God cares about each of us. He wants to be the center of our lives. When we choose to trust God in the unknown, in the most difficult parts of our narratives, we are able to sense the truest form of contentment. Trusting that Christ has planned our future allows us to experience how this life is a beautiful gift conceived without error.
As God’s Word tells us, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6, NIV).
