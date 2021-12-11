Advent is one of my favorite seasons of the year. In case you’re unsure of what Advent is, it’s the four Sundays leading up to Christmas where we take the time to prepare our hearts for the arrival of Christ. Part of the reason I enjoy Advent is because it’s the beginning of winter in Northern Michigan and for about six weeks I’m really excited about the snow. Then, for the other four months of winter, I spend my time thinking of excuses to be somewhere warmer. But, for now, we’re in the excited stage of winter.
We had snow days this week! And all the kids and teachers said, “Amen!” My wife, Hannah, is a teacher at Forest View Elementary and we have a two-year-old son, Emerson. So Monday, while she was home, we took the opportunity to go for a walk in our neighborhood in the first big snow of the season. We put Emerson in a sled and we started with Hannah pulling, having a nice conversation, but then we rounded a corner with fresh snow and the wind in our faces, so we traded places so I could break trail and let Hannah and Emerson follow behind me. In a sense I was preparing the trail for Hannah to follow and sheltering Emerson from the wind.
Mark begins his gospel account saying, “This is the beginning of the Good News about Jesus Christ, the Son of God. The prophet Isaiah wrote, ‘I am sending my messenger ahead of you to prepare the way for you. A voice cries out in the desert: Prepare the way of the Lord! Make his paths straight.’” -Mark 1:1-3
Like the President, when kings were traveling the streets were prepped for their arrival and, if there weren’t streets, paths were cleared and streets were built. If there were already streets, they were cleaned and checked for potential obstacles and pitfalls. No one wanted to slow down the king or be the reason he couldn’t make his final destination.
John the Baptist’s responsibility was to prepare the Israelite people to receive their savior Jesus Christ. He was attempting to prep their hearts to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ. Scripture tells us, “He was in the world, and the world came to existence through him. Yet, the world didn’t recognize him.” And in Luke 24 we see that some of the disciples failed to recognize Christ after his resurrection; in fairness seeing the same man who’d just been crucified probably wasn’t at the top of their list of expectations. All of this to say, it’s easier to miss out on Christ than we’re ready to admit.
As Christians, we often try to make salvation this simplistic thing. Step 1) realize you have a need for Savior or something more in life than you can find on earth. Step 2) Do some soul-searching and investigating, and discover that Jesus is the answer to that something more. Step 3) Confess your sins, repent (turn from them) and ask Jesus to become your Lord and Savior. Sign, sealed, delivered, salvation is yours. But there is more than that going on. It’s true that salvation is a simple gift of grace that we receive by faith, but if we’re not preparing ourselves to receive Christ, to make him Lord and Savior, we’re sure to miss out on what that all means.
If you read John the Baptist’s story, you’ll notice he went out into the wilderness to do his preaching. He didn’t do it among the business and distractions of city life. He went into the desert and let people come to him. I have to believe part of the purpose was to make it easier to focus on what he was saying, to eliminate the distractions so people could really hear his message.
That’s what Advent is about. Faith and following Jesus is more simple than we often make it out to be. But, there are things we can do to make it easier to hear from God, to see the ways he is working in and around us and to fulfill the purpose he’s created us for. My challenge for you this advent season is to eliminate the distractions, break down the barriers, stomp a path through the snow drifts, so that when you see God at work you’re prepared to join Him.
