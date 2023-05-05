Several years ago when one of our friends was walking down to the church past our house, my wife, Karen, was sitting on the front porch and they stopped to visit awhile. This young woman had two children.
Evidently, her little boy was in a new “mode” those days. He was really into ambulances and emergency vehicles. He had a toy ambulance or something similar at home — and evidently, he made all the appropriate noises that go along with that kind of vehicle. You know that little boys like anything that “shoots, makes noise or blows smoke!”
As they were about to leave, my wife said, “I heard your little boy say something but I wasn’t sure I heard correctly.” So she asked him to repeat what he said. And, sure enough, he said, “I’m going to have an emergency tomorrow!”
Now, of course he meant that he was going to get that toy out and imagine the lights whirling and the sirens flashing — because he’d learned that they only do that when there’s an emergency. And he was planning on having an emergency!
In the book that’s named after its author, Zephaniah has leveled judgment after judgment on the people of Israel. They have left their first love. They’ve rejected God. Even good king Josiah in the end lost sight of God and was faithless. The reality of exile was close and people of God began to plan for an emergency tomorrow.
They began to dread disaster. So, rather than living in worship to God, they had had such a horrendous yesterday that they found themselves planning to have a disastrous tomorrow? But God always comes through. His promises are sure! And through Zephaniah, he began to show them that God would not leave them or forsake them. No matter what their captivity was like, they were His people.
If you have, do you remember when you came to the Lord? Did you come to Him because things were going so well in your life that you just had to find somebody you could thank? I wish that was true for many — but it isn’t. Many — if not most — of us came to Christ because something was going bad or fading from our lives and we had nowhere else to turn.
It was the pain and brokenness that probably brought you to Jesus Christ in the first place. And pain and brokenness will certainly lead you back to Him without fail. Something I read has stuck with me — and that is — have you ever noticed that the thing God runs to is the very thing we run from?
Difficult circumstances create brokenness, and God runs to our brokenness. Why do we run from what He runs to? Why not point all the pain produced by unfulfilled issues and broken dreams toward Him? Allow the presence of God to open up new windows of light and fresh air! If the Lord is near those who are brokenhearted — why is it that we do everything we can to avoid the pain of brokenness?
Anyone reading this article planning on having an emergency tomorrow? Let me ask you this, have any of you had such a horrendous yesterday that you find yourself planning on having a disastrous tomorrow? We call that “dread.” And we can get so singed based on all of yesterday’s stuff like failures, shortcomings, imperfections, loss, errors and blunders that we begin to not only dread and fear the next disaster — we actually begin to plan it.
We can be duped into thinking that every day is going to be a bad day because we’ve had a series of crises or tragedies recently. And we forget that God looks out for the brokenhearted. “And when you were dead in your transgressions and the uncircumcision of your flesh, He made you alive together with Him, having forgiven us all our transgressions, having canceled out the certificate of debt consisting of decrees against us and which was hostile to us; and He has taken it out of the way, having nailed it to the cross.” — Col. 2:13-14
Your God has “cleared away your enemies... He is in your midst... You don’t have to fear disaster anymore!” Hallelujah! You can be prepared for the unexpected!
