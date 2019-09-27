Over the past year, Michigan’s economy has developed impressive momentum; from being ranked in the top ten for our business competitiveness to being among a handful of the best states to make a living, Michigan continues to stand out as a great place to live, work and play.
That is why the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) is building off this momentum by launching its Pure Partnership campaign — a first-of-its-kind effort to connect businesses and communities of all sizes with the programs and services that can help them thrive here in Michigan, from delivering access to capital and supporting local entrepreneurs, to opening access to international markets and providing matchmaking services between suppliers and purchasers.
We are also very engaged in helping build vibrant communities through our Community Development programs. In fact, MEDC’s Community Development team is heavily involved in Cadillac, where it promotes the programs we offer to provide technical assistance and training and helps create long-term economic opportunity here in the community.
For generations, Michiganders and visitors alike have known that Cadillac is a beautiful tourism destination, with vast outdoor recreation offerings and stunning fall colors; but today, the community is also growing its reputation as being ripe for new development. Earlier this month, MEDC held a Best Practice Training in Cadillac as part of the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program. Since 2017, the city of Cadillac has been a participant in RRC, which is helping city leaders and community advocates prepare for future development with an eye toward becoming even more vibrant, competitive and unique. While the community has completed its evaluation and is on its way toward being officially certified as an RRC community, it is already creating engaging and attractive spaces where people want to live, visit and enjoy.
Consider the Cadillac Lofts project that broke ground this summer, which will construct two new four-story, mixed-use buildings at the site of an abandoned grocery store in downtown Cadillac. As the first project to receive a permit for affordable multi-family housing in Cadillac in 15 years, this project will house 84 apartments, with each building including space for businesses to fill. Once complete, this project will help increase foot traffic in the downtown area, boost spending at local shops and create affordable places for people to live right in the heart of downtown.
The city’s economic activity is not only driven by developers recognizing the potential here in Cadillac; it is generated by everyday members of the community who are helping create the change they want to see. Luckily, the MEDC has a series of programs to help develop dynamic spaces by encouraging residents to invest in their own communities, no matter their job title or the size of their bank account. This can include leveraging a variety of community capital activities and promoting grassroots fundraising through the Public Spaces Community Places (PSCP) program.
Residents and grassroots advocacy organizations are already successfully galvanizing support and capital here in Cadillac for projects that have a meaningful impact on their community. With PSCP, for example, the city of Cadillac partnered with MEDC and Michigan-based Patronicity to participate in crowdfunding to support the renovation of the Cadillac Performing Arts Pavilion in 2016. Through the program, Cadillac residents were tasked with raising $50,000 to activate matching funds from the MEDC to support the project. In the end, the community not only successfully reached that funding goal — they exceeded it, raising more than $71,000 to support the creation of this gathering space that today is enjoyed and visited by people of all ages here in the community.
MEDC is proud to help support the incredible progress happening here in Cadillac, which is making the community a vibrant, sustainable and unique place that is helping attract and retain talent to live and work here. Because at the end of the day, by creating opportunities and helping residents invest in their communities around the state — just like we are here in Cadillac — MEDC is helping ensure Michigan is a place where opportunity and long-term economic prosperity is available for all.
Michelle Oarkkonen is Director of Technical Assistance Programs at MEDCMichigan Economic Development Corporation.
For more information on MEDC’s community development efforts visit MiPlace.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.