It makes no difference if you are the owner of a business, a shift supervisor at a factory, a teacher, city commissioner, manager or the pastor of a church — as a leader — you will, no doubt, get your share of anonymous letters. Whenever you’re gifting or calling places you in a position to attempt to better, improve or simply make a difference in the lives of people, someone is going to have an issue.
I’ve had my share of unsigned/anonymous letters throughout my 40-plus years as a minister. I’ve had colleagues tell me they immediately throw them in the “circular file.” But I read each one. The Bible tells us that criticism will come, and you need to lend yourself to the possibility that you may learn something, even from the most unfair statements and accusations.
But in the course of time, I have learned [not only from the criticism] but I’ve learned some things about the critics themselves. Allow me to share some observations.
In 99% of the cases, it’s my opinion that those who send anonymous letters have no desire to be a part of the solution to what they’re ranting about. Yes, I know that that word “ranting” is a harsh word. But in so many cases, that’s just what it is. By definition, Rant: “to speak or declaim extravagantly or violently; talk in a wild or vehement way; to rave.” If there’s no way to respond to the person writing, how can their criticisms be addressed? Answer: They don’t really want them addressed. They just want to rant.
In my recollection, I’ve never received an anonymous letter that thanked me for attempting something or doing something. They simply look to judge, malign and spew anger from the shadows.
A second thing I’ve observed is that anonymous letters, by their very nature, are cowardly. As noted by someone, “the writer of such a letter seeks to avoid accountability for the content he or she is delivering. …” People who believe in what they wish to say will stand up and be accountable. Rather than dealing honestly and straightforwardly about some issue, the writer dodges the truth that most things are not solved unilaterally. By that, I mean that problems are solved in community with one another — not by absolving yourself from the situation. And that requires dialogue, not monologue.
Thirdly, I’ve noticed that anonymous letters contain gross inaccuracies, untruths and exaggerations. In one such letter I received, the writer stated that they would not give their name because “I need to protect my family and my house [so I don’t] have to worry that my house might be set on fire or the windows broken at night or my kids being hurt.”
Really? Wow! Where did you get the idea that I would be capable of such things? Which leads me to one last observation, and that is that writers of anonymous letters always assume that they know the motives of those to whom they’re writing. And I find that most often their assumptions are so far off it boggles the imagination. It’s one thing to complain about an actual fact. It’s quite another to assign a motive to what somebody has or hasn’t done.
So, what’s the “so what” in this article? As I’ve reflected on how caustic and destructive anonymous letter writers can be, I’m so grateful that the God of Heaven, who created me with a mission and a purpose for good, but has seen in me something really bad — namely sin — has written me a letter and decided to “sign His name!”
God, in the Person of Jesus Christ, has called me out on behavior and choices that are downright putrid. But He’s chosen to be no coward. Instead, He wants to be a part of the solution. And while He hasn’t exaggerated about me and the fact that I have been a grave disappointment to Him, He has assumed that if I saw the stark, monumental, extravagant, bloody gift of His Son, crucified for me, that I would humble myself, and turn to Him, asking His forgiveness.
How grateful I am that God signed His name in blood, and chose to be a part of the solution to my problem. The Bible tells us that,
“... it was God the Father’s good pleasure for all the fullness to dwell in Him [Jesus], and through Him to reconcile all things to Himself, having made peace through the blood of His cross...”
Have you read the “signed” letter written to you? Contrary to the propaganda of some, it’s not some rant filled with criticism, but a word of encouragement, hope, love and forgiveness?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.