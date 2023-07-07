Arriving a few minutes before noon, I secured a table in a quiet area of a popular downtown café waiting for friends to arrive for lunch. Songs from the 1960s were being streamed throughout. Having been a teen at that time, I was familiar with many of the tunes and found myself silently singing along.
One of the songs was the highly popular recording by the English rock band the Rolling Stones released in 1965 labeled “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction.” The song’s title and lyrics suggest frustration and a lack of happiness with the status quo, as well as the inability to achieve pleasure regardless of how persistent one tries. Approaching sixty years since its release, the song remains one of the most requested oldies aired. Given its popularity and noted importance, the song was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006.
Various lexicons define satisfaction as a feeling of happiness or achieving comfort with something. Common synonyms include pleasure, enjoyment, joy and gratification. As I silently lip synced the song, I thought about how countless individuals never seem to fully attain a life they would describe as clothed in satisfaction. Instead, there is always something wrong or something better, or so it appears. Admittedly, I have found myself occasionally entering those realms. We commonly seek to grasp the facets of life that we perceive will satisfy the desires of our minds and hearts, be they persons, places or things.
I am reminded of the Apostle Paul who in Philippians 4:11 (ESV) tells us; “Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content.”
In this passage, Paul was writing to the Philippians to lessen their worry and concern over his well-being, given the numerous trials and tests he had experienced. He reassured them that he was not in need. Rather, Paul noted that in every situation he had learned how to be content and satisfied with the circumstances at hand knowing that God was always with him.
Christ assures us that through patient and obedient reliance on Him, we can endure whatever life brings. We can achieve the satisfaction that He wants us to have even though much of the world attempts to convince us otherwise, repeatedly telling us that securing true satisfaction is best achieved by escaping reality to pursue new and better things. Obviously, there are times when change may be needed.
God is fully able to differentiate our needs and our desires. As with the Apostle Paul, Christ so loves us that He will provide what we need when we need it. As Romans 8:28 (ESV) tells us, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”
Want to achieve satisfaction in your life? Let Christ write the lyrics of your song.
