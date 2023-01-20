“All the world is full of suffering. It is also full of overcoming.” — Helen Keller
The lady projects the demeanor of a secure, cheerful, and resourceful woman. She is financially secure, resides in a charming resort community in one of the Mid-Atlantic states, and has the resources to travel as desired. Though widowed for several years, she avoids public expressions of grief or loneliness. She has no children but does experience the presence of family, including an elderly mother and siblings. She is an aunt to many nieces and nephews. Most would say she lives a comfortable and happy life. Sadly, her façade of a pleasurable existence is overshadowed by a heart of hidden and unresolved bitterness.
She remains bound up in her past and unable to live a life of contentment in the present. During her adolescent years, her parents went through a prolonged period of mutual resentment and hostility, eventually resulting in divorce. Following the separation, she was thrust into a sudden move along with her siblings to an unfamiliar community. The change of schools, loss of friends and unknown future resulted in confusion, fear and enduring anxiety. Throughout that lengthy and agonizing time, she felt extremely isolated as neither parent took the initiative to thoughtfully explain their struggles, provide needed comfort and guidance, nor offer assurances of a future hope. They were stuck in their personal worlds, seemingly oblivious to the pains they had cast upon others. The result was the eventual estrangement from her father and buried resentment toward her mother. These became long-standing wounds that never healed.
Though the reasons may differ, the woman’s heart of sustained bitterness echoes that of many people. I have read that bitterness is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die or that holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else, except you’re the one getting burned. Much of the literature on healthy living tells us that if we hold on to unresolved hostility, we might be the ones who pay most dearly. Bitterness has the potential to smother one’s happiness and peace while allowing anger and resentment to consume their lives.
The grip of bitterness happens in many ways. Feelings of unfair treatment, hurt derived from an offending party, and envy reflect just a few. Like the lady, the grip of bitterness can result in unrelenting pain. It’s tempting not to want to forgive those who hurt you. But God’s Word (Ephesians 4:32, NIV) tells us we need to do so, remembering that He has forgiven us of so much. “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as Christ God forgave you.”
Though it may not be easy to forgive someone who’s hurt you, God can give you the strength to do so. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isiah 41:10, NIV).
Have you started the new year gripped by bitterness? If so, give your anger to God and let him help you secure the peace you long for. He wants to heal the wounds that are scarring your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.