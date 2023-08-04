In Luke chapter 7, we are told of a Roman Centurian who seeks Jesus’ help in curing his dying slave. In doing so, this Centurion demonstrates a faith so strong that it goes beyond anything Jesus has encountered, so remarkable that it amazes Him!
This Centurion was unique among the Romans. When the local Jewish elders approach Jesus on his behalf, they tell Him that this man loves them. He is even responsible for the building of their synagogue. And because he has shown the locals love and respect, he has earned love and respect from them. Instead of just being a Roman overlord, you get the sense that he is seen to be a member of their community.
The Centurian is also unique in his humility. Rather than order Jesus to appear before him and do as he wanted, he asks the local Jewish elders to speak on his behalf, not wanting to offend Jesus by speaking to him as a Roman and a gentile. And when he finds that Jesus is indeed going to honor his request, he seems to have second thoughts. He sends another group to meet Jesus on the way, to give Him the message, “Lord, don’t trouble yourself. I am not worthy to have you in my home. I believe that if you will just say that my slave will be healed, then that is what will happen.” And when He hears this, Jesus is stopped in his tracks. He is actually amazed by this statement of the Centurion’s faith. Jesus then confirms that faith by demonstrating the power and authority that the Centurion recognizes in Him. He turns and goes back, and with just a thought the slave is healed.
In his humility the Centurion not only recognizes that Jesus has authority, but that Jesus’ has the ultimate authority. He calls Jesus “Lord.” This is only the third time in Luke’s gospel that someone directly calls Jesus “Lord.” The first is when Peter says, “Lord, go away from me for I am a sinful man.” The second is when the leper bows before Jesus and says, “Lord, if you choose, you can make me clean.” The first is a statement of personal unworthiness, the second is a proclamation of Jesus’ power and authority. The Centurion’s declaration is both.
While even His disciples weren’t shy about seeking Jesus’ special favor, the Centurion had the humility that they lacked. Jesus’ disciples were constantly surprised or frightened when he demonstrated his power and authority, but the Centurion is totally accepting and convinced of it. And while the disciples were quick to seek retribution when offended, as when they wanted Jesus to call down fire upon the Samaritan town that wouldn’t honor them, the Centurion was loving and compassionate. Rather than take advantage of the power of his position, he used it to help those he had been given power over, in a sense, he, the master, was acting as their servant. No wonder Jesus was amazed by the Centurion’s faith. Without even having ever met Jesus, he was already a better disciple than Jesus’ actual disciples were.
This event is one of only two times when we are told that Jesus is amazed. The other is in Mark, chapter 6, when he is rejected by the people of his hometown of Nazareth. We are told that Jesus was amazed at their unbelief.
Jesus was amazed by total, complete faith on the one hand and by the absolute lack of it on the other. By one man who listened to and obeyed His word even though he was a gentile and outsider and by an entire town of His own people who knew Him and still didn’t believe in Him.
We each have the opportunity to amaze Jesus with our faith. We can amaze Him by our lack of faith like the people of Nazareth. Even worse, we can amaze Him by proclaiming that we believe in Him while still being led by our own wants and desires, to the point of using His name to justify our own selfishness and prejudice. Or we can amaze Him by our total commitment to faith as the Centurion did. We can amaze Him with the strength of our faith, with our demonstrations of love and compassion to all without exception and with our humility and willingness to serve.
The Centurian was able to do this even though he didn’t know Jesus and wasn’t one of His followers. Surely, we who do know Him and follow Him, we who have pledged our lives to Him, can be just as amazing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.