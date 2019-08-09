The taboo of smoking has changed its prevalence in our culture. The industries, however, have adapted and still find ways to get their products into the hands of our youth. They, like the makers of the sleek JUUL electronic vaping devices, have realized that when parents do not smell cigarette smoke, it does not bother them so much. They know that the smell and appearance of cigarettes took on an unhealthy image, whereas vapor seems safer and clean. While the stench is less, the potency and health risks are even greater.
As the industry adapts, so too do the laws. In some ways, they have adapted only superficially. Tobacco is still a crime, whereas vaping and even marijuana laws send disparate messages.
It is, and has been for years, a misdemeanor for those under 18 years old to purchase, attempt to purchase, offer to another, or use in a public place, tobacco products. While the punishments are not severe, these are still crimes. They carry with them an elevated scale of fines and community service.
Effective on September 9, this law will also encompass vapor products and alternative nicotine products. However, for some reason, our legislature has made it merely a civil infraction for the first two violations for those under 18.
The new laws do, however, still make it a misdemeanor crime for any person to sell, give, or furnish to minors tobacco, vapor, or alternative nicotine products. There is an elevated scale of fines from up to $100, $500, and then $2,500 in fines. Those who sell these products must, if the customer appears to be at least under the age of 27 years old, inspect a government issued identification to confirm his/her age.
Teenagers use vape pens to do more than just vape nicotine. Many use them for smoking marijuana THC based liquids. The challenge is that, unlike traditional marijuana smoke, these liquids when vaped do not produce that distinctive odor. What is more concerning is that hash oils extracted from marijuana plants can reach 95% pure THC, which is the one cannabinoid that creates the euphoria or sense of being high.
Confusingly, the new recreational marijuana laws only made it a civil infraction for those under 18 to possess or cultivate enough marijuana for 200 joints. It is only a civil infraction until they get caught a third time or exceed the 2.5 ounces or 12 plants, which of course can produce well more than 2.5 ounces. It is still, however, a misdemeanor for those under 18 to use marijuana or marijuana-based products, such as hash oils. Thus, if they are caught vaping THC, it is the same thing as using marijuana.
Those of us in law enforcement warn parents that teens also use these vape devices to experiment with other drugs. They may also be used to vaporize opiates, synthetic substances, such as bath salts, synthetic marijuana, and more. The products and vaping devices are being marketed toward children.
Electronic vaping is not safer than smoking. The potency of the nicotine and other substances in vaping is often dramatically higher than traditional tobacco and other smoking products. Consider one of the common flavoring ingredients - diacetyl. It is a chemical linked to a lung condition called bronchiolitis obliterans, a serious and irreversible lung disease similar to COPD. It is also called popcorn lung because of the incidence of this disease in workers at factories which use the flavoring in microwave popcorn.
Other commonly found ingredients in these products include nickel, such as found in batteries; phenol, such as found in herbicides and disinfectants; benzene, such as found in gasoline and explosives; formaldehyde, such as found in nail polish and embalming fluid; toluene, such as found in paint thinner, glue, and stain removers; isoprene, such as found in rubber; propylene glycol, such as found in antifreeze; acetone, such as found in nail polish remover and degreaser; and cadmium, such as found in oil paints, metal plating, and car batteries. Simply put, these devices produce an aerosol that often contains much more than simple water vapor and flavoring.
As a member of the Human Services Leadership Council and its Safe and Healthy Communities Coalition, we are working with other community leaders and a handful of very dedicated and caring teens from local schools to identify and speak out against the significant health issues facing our community and particularly our children. The teens that are working with our group are telling us that vaping is the number one issue they see today. Teens vape in and out of schools, on and off school grounds. It is a growing problem. Check out news about the coalition and it work on Facebook.
As we approach the beginning of a new school year, parents, please go online and learn about these products and their related issues. Also, talk to your children about the law. Learn more about what you can do to help ensure the health and safety of our children.
Jason Elmore is the Wexford County Prosecutor
