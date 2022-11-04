In 1858, a citywide revival swept across the city of Philadelphia. Among the participating ministers in this spiritual awakening, none was used more powerfully than Dudley Tyng, a 29-year-old pastor. On March 30, 1858, over 5,000 men gathered for a noonday gospel meeting to hear Dudley preach, where he challenged them from Exodus 10:11, “Go now ye that are men and serve the Lord.” Over 1,000 men responded to the call to commit their lives to Christ. During the sermon the preacher made the remark, “I would rather that this right arm was amputated than that I should fall short of my duty in delivering God’s message.”
Sadly, ironically, perhaps even prophetically, on April 12, 1858, Dudley left the study of the country home he was visiting to go to the barn to watch the operation of a corn thrasher, where a mule was harnessed to the machine. Dudley reached down to pat the mule and when he did, the long sleeve of his shirt got caught in the cogs of the wheel and his right arm was pulled into the machine. The main artery was severed, and Dudley’s right arm was so badly mangled, it had to be amputated. Due to the severity of his injury, a week after his accident, the preacher died. On his deathbed, while surrounded by friends, in his final statement, he whispered, “Let us all stand up for Jesus.” Dudley Tyng died on April 19, 1858.
When these words were repeated at his funeral, they made an impact on George Duffield. The following Sunday, Pastor Duffield preached a message in honor of his fallen colleague. At the end of the sermon, Duffield recited several stanzas of a poem he had written based on Dudley’s last words. The poem, ‘Stand Up, Stand Up For Jesus,’ touched the hearts of God’s people and eventually made its way into the hymnal.
Decades ago, in America, an atheist was making the circuit, traveling from one university to the next. People packed large auditoriums to hear him. One night, the atheist presented his blasphemous arguments about how there couldn’t possibly be a God, attacking every pillar of the Christian faith trying to dismantle Christianity. After his presentation, he extended an invitation to every preacher, theologian and seminary professor in the auditorium to stand up and debate him on any of the arguments he had presented, but no one moved.
An awkward silence fell across the arena, as the atheist’s condescending eyes scanned the crowd looking for one brave soul to stand against him, but nobody accepted his challenge. When no one was willing to defend their faith, he started mocking the crowd. The mocker said things like: “Christianity is nothing but a myth and a fairy tale. Christianity is a crutch for weak people.” The atheist’s statements made the people angry, but no one dared to argue against him.
Suddenly the silence was broken because someone decided to make a stand. It wasn’t a preacher, a theologian or a seminary professor. The voices came from the balcony where two junior high boys stood to their feet. Bravely staring the atheist in the eye, they began to sing: “Stand up, stand up for Jesus — ye soldiers of the cross, Lift high his royal banner — it must not suffer loss. From victory unto victory — His army shall He lead, till every foe is vanquished — and Christ is Lord indeed.”
Inspired by their courageous song, people in the balcony stood to their feet and joined them, until the entire balcony was standing and singing. As people on the main floor looked up, they, too, were inspired, until as one mighty voice, the entire auditorium of people were singing together: “Stand up, stand up for Jesus.”
They sang that verse over and over again! The atheist grabbed the microphone and screamed for the people to sit down and be quiet, but they would not sit down and they would not shut up. Instead, they sang the song even louder. The entire assembly got revived and excited about Jesus, because two junior high boys decided to lay their faith on the line and make a stand for Jesus.
Alexander Hamilton said, “Those who stand for nothing will fall for anything.” These are crazy days that we are living through! It seems like things have changed drastically the last few years, and sometimes Christianity gets dragged through the mud. This prompts the question: if you don’t stand up for Jesus, who will? If ever there was a time for God’s people to make a stand for truth and righteousness and Christ, it’s now! In 1 Peter 3:15 we are instructed “in your hearts set apart Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.” Are you going to continue to sit and hope things change, or are you going to “Stand Up, Stand Up For Jesus!” Your courage to make a stand may be the spark that everyone else needs to do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.