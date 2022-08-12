There is a question that is asked in the Bible that I’d like for us to think about today. It’s a brief question, just five words long, and a simple one. It only requires a yes or no answer. It is a question that everyone has heard whether they are churched or not, it has been used as a motivation to take action and as an excuse to do nothing. That question is, “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Although we all know the story of Cain and Abel, it’s amazing how little we actually know for sure about what happened. We are told just what we need to know to get the message of the story. Cain is angry that God rejected his sacrifice; God warns him not to give in to sin; Cain gives in any way and kills Abel; and when confronted by God, he tries to cover up his crime and is punished by God.
One thing to note, however, is that God does not immediately accuse Cain of the murder. Cain is first given a chance to admit what he has done. But instead he follows the first murder by telling the first lie.
When God confronted Adam and Eve about the apple, they didn’t admit responsibility, they tried to pass the blame, but they were at least truthful about what had happened. Cain outright lies directly to God. And then to make matters even worse, he follows that lie with the question, “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
God doesn’t answer Cain’s question. In fact, the rest of the Bible could be seen as the quest to find the answer to it, and that answer finally comes when Jesus gives us his new commandment, “Love each other as I have loved you.” The question, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” is finally answered with a resounding, “Yes!”
The issue we have to deal with today, now that we know the answer to the question, is exactly what does being my brother’s keeper mean? Some people confuse keeper with judge. And we are very specifically warned that judgment is an area that we are to leave to Jesus. Simply pointing out the flaws in the way others lead their life is not being our brother’s keeper, it’s a symptom of Plank-in-eye disease. That’s the one Jesus warns us against, when we become so obsessed with the speck of sawdust that is in our neighbor’s eye that we completely overlook the plank that is sticking out of our own.
Some people think that keeper means jailer. These are the people who would simply control what others do my making anything that seems sinful illegal. They see the answer as being rules, regulations and punishments. Essentially, they want to legislate sin out of existence. This was the approach that the Pharisees took to sin, and the result was that the letter of the law became more important to them than the spiritual wellbeing of the people the laws were supposed to be protecting.
So how are we supposed to be our brother’s keeper? The first way is simply to lead by our own example. Not just to love others, but to love them as Jesus loves us. And by showing that love, we give them a desire to know the source of that love, our Savior.
The second thing we need to do is to not be embarrassed or afraid of being a witness for Christ. When we reach out to someone, there is a very good chance that we will be told to mind our own business, or worse. But we can’t use that as an excuse not to make the attempt.
To be our brother’s keeper we need to be persistent yet patient, to not simply decide that someone is a lost cause and give up on them. This can be a very difficult thing to do when we have been told off for butting in where we don’t belong, especially by someone who is close to us. It’s also challenging because part of being persistent, yet patient, is knowing when to back off and wait until the time is right to try again.
To be our brother’s keeper we not only have to care, but to demonstrate that we care, not just say that we love others, but to show that we do.
Cain may or may not have known the answer to the question he asked God. But we do know, and we can only hope that when we are one day asked if we were our brother’s keeper, we can respond, “Yes, we were!”
