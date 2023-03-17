Jesus never worried that the things he said would upset people. If anyone took offense, often he would double down and make His point even more emphatically. But there is one statement He made that people over the years have spent a lot of effort in trying to show that what He said isn’t what He meant. This statement I’m referring to is found in the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 19, verses 23 to 26.
“Then Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Truly I tell you, it will be hard for a rich person to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.’ When the disciples heard this, they were greatly astounded and said, ‘Then who can be saved?’ But Jesus looked at them and said, ‘For mortals it is impossible, but for God all things are possible.’”
This is a pretty simple passage, there’s nothing cryptic here that is confusing or open to interpretation. A rich person is going to have a hard time getting into heaven. So hard, that it would be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle.
I’m sure you can see why this verse could be a problem for some people. And so over the years people have tried to explain that the issue is that we are misinterpreting what Jesus meant.
One explanation says that Jesus isn’t referring to a literal eye of a needle. They claim that one of the gates leading into Jerusalem was known as “the eye of the needle” because it was very low, and in order for a laden camel to enter through it, it would have to get on its knees and crawl through. Therefore, what Jesus was actually saying is that a rich man can get into Heaven, he just has to work a bit harder to do it.
Another tells us that Jesus never said what we think he did, it was all due to a mistranslation. The Greek word for camel is “Kamelon” and the Aramaic word for rope is “Kamilon.” The idea here is that early translators got confused and put in the word camel when what Jesus actually said was rope. Although it still seems impossible to get a rope through a needle’s eye, I guess people were comforted by thinking, “well, at least it’s not a camel.”
But all the people who have tried to explain away what Jesus said have totally missed the point of this verse. So much time and effort has gone into trying to change the meaning of Jesus’ words that they’ve overlooked that the verse already contains the answer to the problem.
Jesus doesn’t say that it’s impossible for the rich to enter the kingdom of heaven, he just says that it is very difficult. It’s the metaphor he uses of the camel and the eye of the needle that is impossible. And we also need to be aware that this isn’t just a problem for the rich to deal with. It is an issue for everybody. We can tell this because the disciples show a rare bit of insight here. They don’t ask, “then how can the rich be saved?” They ask, “then who can be saved?”
And the answer Jesus gives is again clear, concise and needs no special explanation or interpretation. “For man it is impossible. But for God all things are possible.” People fixate on the problem of the camel and the eye of the needle without realizing that example ties directly to this final statement. We can put our smartest people on it, we can throw money at the problem, we can try to twist Jesus’ words to make it easier for us, but there is no way we are getting that camel through the eye of the needle.
But then it’s God’s turn and whoosh! There goes that camel right through the needle’s eye, didn’t even touch the sides. That’s the point Jesus is making here, why he gives us such an impossible thing as an example. Because no matter how totally, ridiculously impossible something is for us, God can accomplish it easily!
And that is a hard lesson for us to accept. We look at everything that we’ve accomplished, and we like to think that there is nothing that we can’t do if we put our mind to it. We may one day have people living on Mars, but we’re still not going to get that camel through the eye of the needle. And as hard as we try, it’s just as impossible for us to achieve salvation on our own. But for God all things are possible. All we have to do is humble ourselves, turn our lives over to Him, and let Him take care of the problem.
