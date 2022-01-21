“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8, ESV)
I tend to rise early, prepare a cup of coffee, and relax on a comfortable chair in a room of our home that possesses a large patio window affording views of a nearby wooded area and the morning path of the rising sun. It is a time and calming place that allows me to quietly connect with God through the reading of His Word, prayer, and thought.
On frequent occasions, the morning tradition has caused me to reflect on the willingness of God to establish regular acts in nature that demonstrate His amazing handiwork and proof of His unchanging character. These events remind me that He is in control. They provide comfort and stability.
Of note is the emerging sun. Each morning I can unquestionably count on the sun breaking through the horizon as it rises from the east, gently moving upward ending the night’s darkness and welcoming the dawn of a new day.
The reliability of the daily experience reminds me that God never changes. As with the permanence of the rising sun, He is always in control and steadfast in His promise of an eternal life to those who draw near to Him. In an ever-changing world, I find it deeply comforting and reassuring to know that I have a never-changing God.
That assurance extends to everyone. His Word (Jeremiah 29:11, ESV) declares that He has conceived plans for each of us for our benefit and success. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
I trust the next time you encounter the rising sun, a stately eagle soaring over our lakes, or the beauty of a star filled night, you will be reminded of God’s consistency and His desire that you to draw near to Him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.