Without question one of my favorite aspects of this season is the display of lights — lights on the Christmas trees, lights on the houses, lights downtown, lights at the city park, and lights along the lakefront. I might argue that in this land of the winter blues where the sun tends to slumber, these lights ought to remain until spring. They really do have a way of lifting spirits.
And they are rich in theological significance. In John 8:12, Jesus declared of Himself: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life (ESV).” Accordingly, every bulb, every strand, and every candle testifies to the identity of Jesus as the light of the world.
To truly understand the significance of this, it helps to know the context in which Jesus made this statement. It was in Jerusalem, at the Temple, during the Feast of Tabernacles. This was the seventh and final of the annual Jewish feasts and one of the three times of prescribed pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Thousands upon thousands of people would gather to celebrate God’s provision for the Israelites when they resided in the wilderness following their release from Egyptian slavery.
One of the key components of this celebration was light — specifically, the lighting of very large lamps to commemorate God’s presence with them in the wilderness as a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night. So, when Jesus declares Himself to be the light of the world in this specific context, He is actually declaring Himself to be God — the very God who cared for the Israelites in the wilderness.
As such, we can glean three important truths about the role that Jesus the light of the world played both then and now. First, Jesus the light of the world saves. When the Egyptians realized their error in letting the Israelites leave, Pharaoh and his armies hotly pursued them.
The Israelites had no weapons and no ability to fight. But we read in Exodus 14:24 that it was the pillar of fire and cloud that threw the Egyptians into a panic, leading to the deliverance of God’s children. And so it is today that Jesus brings salvation from sin, death, and hell to those who call on His name for salvation.
Second, Jesus the light of the world guides. In the wilderness, the Israelites were to follow that pillar of cloud and fire wherever and whenever it led them. And so it is today that Jesus guides His people through all the complexities that this life presents.
Third, Jesus the light of the world comforts. The wilderness was a terrifying place of raiding armies, wild beasts, and harsh natural elements. Yet, all the Israelites had to do was look up to that pillar of cloud and be comforted that God was with them. And so it is today that Jesus the light of the world abides with His people in the person of the Holy Spirit, who is even assigned the name “the Comforter.” We need not fear any darkness, because the light of the world is with us.
As we approach a brand-new year, be encouraged that we do not do so alone. We are accompanied by the same pillar of cloud and fire that accompanied the Israelites in the wilderness. Jesus the light of the world saves, guides and comforts. He is everything that we need.
