My son is in law school, which is a really good fit. Growing up he was always skilled at making an argument! Plus, he uses words that even today I have to look up in a dictionary. He’s going to do really well as an attorney.
There must be something of an attorney in all of us, because we are so drawn to legal dramas. Some of the most popular television shows and movies of all time have involved courtrooms. “A Few Good Men” is probably my personal favorite of this genre.
As we approach Holy Week, we are confronted with another courtroom drama: Jesus before the Roman Governor Pontius Pilate. Imagine that you are the defense attorney assigned to defend Jesus of Nazareth. How would you feel about your case? The first word that comes to my mind is “confident.” The case should be a slam dunk for three reasons: First, it is evident that your client is truly innocent of all charges. Pilate himself said, “I find no guilt in this man.” Second, your client is a man of impeccable character. He has no record or priors. His character is above reproach. In fact, He is sinless! Third, there is the fact that your client is an exceptional speaker. In fact, He speaks unlike anyone you’ve ever heard — with power and authority. Surely, when He takes the stand, it will be “game over” for the prosecution.
Except that, Jesus isn’t talking. He refuses to take the stand and testify on His own behalf. In Matthew 27:14 it says, “But he gave him no answer, not even to a single charge, so that the governor was greatly amazed (ESV).” The question is, “why? Why wouldn’t Jesus defend Himself?”
I think there are at least three reasons. First, Jesus would not defend Himself because He knew that there was a better judge than Pilate. That Judge is God the Father. And as far as Jesus was concerned, the only opinion that mattered was that of His Father. Further, Jesus knew that at the end of the day, the Judge of the Universe would bring about perfect justice. Second, Jesus wouldn’t defend Himself because there was a greater purpose than His release. That purpose was to fulfill His role as the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. Jesus was fully surrendered to this purpose, so He did not open His mouth. Third, Jesus did not defend Himself because there was a higher way than looking out for Himself. He taught this way to His disciples in the Sermon on the Mount where He said that they should turn the other cheek. Jesus was living out this teaching very publicly for all to see.
There is so much for us to learn as we watch Jesus in Pilate’s courtroom. We are always so quick to stand up and speak up for our rights and to make sure that we get what’s “ours” here on this earth. But I wonder if our tendency to be so quick to speak on our own behalf demonstrates a lack of trust and dependence on the One who ultimately judges. Also, might God have a greater purpose for our lives than achieving earthly vindication? And finally, do our lives and speech demonstrate that our true hope is in things above or in things below? It is so natural for us to fight back and to speak up.
But Jesus taught and demonstrated a life that goes beyond the natural to the supernatural. May we follow His example and by His Spirit live beyond the natural.
