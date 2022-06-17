A tough looking biker had been sitting at the bar for quite some time when he decided it was time to hit the road. Upon stepping out the front door, he discovered that his Harley-Davidson had vanished from the spot where he had parked it. The angry biker reentered the bar and loudly announced, “All right! I’m going to have a shot of whiskey and if my Harley isn’t back in front of the bar by the time I’m finished, what happened in Detroit will happen here!” Several bikers rushed out of the bar, and within minutes they came back to report that his motorcycle was parked out front. When the tough guy started to leave the bartender cautiously inquired, “Pardon me, stranger, but what happened in Detroit?” The biker smiled and casually replied, “I had to walk to my hotel!” Probably not the response you were expecting, but things aren’t always what they seem.
Perhaps you’ve had an experience similar to this while traveling and in need of a place to stay. You spot a hotel with an inviting sign out front. You’re weary from your travels, so you don’t bother asking any questions about the room but had some regrets the moment you opened the door. Your non-smoking room smelled like an ashtray, there was trash on the floor, the furniture was broken, there was a constant drip in the sink and the bed was uncomfortable. There was an enormous difference in the hotel’s appearance from the road and what you found when you opened the door, because things aren’t always what they seem.
Hebrews 13:2 advises us “not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some people have entertained angels without knowing it.” The legend is told of two angels who stopped to spend the night at the home of a wealthy family. The well-to-do people were rude and inhospitable. They refused to let the strangers stay in the guest room; instead they were given a place in the basement. As they made their beds on the hard floor, the older angel saw a hole in the wall, so he repaired it. The younger angel was confused as to why his companion would repair the hole when they had been so rude. To which the other angel replied, “Things aren’t always what they seem.”
The following night, the angels were guests in the home of a poor farmer and his wife. After sharing what little food, they had, the couple let their guests sleep in their own bed. When the sun rose the next morning, the angels were sad to find the farmer and his wife in tears. Their only cow, whose milk had been their only source of income, laid dead in the field.
Whereupon one angel said to his companion, “how could you have let this happen? The first family had everything, yet you helped them.” The other angel once again replied, “Things aren’t always what they seem.” He went on to explain, “While staying in the basement of the mansion, I noticed some gold in that hole in the wall. Since they were so greedy, I sealed the wall so they wouldn’t find it. Then last night, while we were sleeping in the farmer’s bed, the angel of death came for the farmer’s wife, but I pleaded with him to take the cow instead. As you can see, things aren’t always what they seem.”
Romans 8:28 reminds us, “in all things God works for the good of those who love him, to those who have been called according to his purpose.” If you’re like most, you are finding these days to be financially difficult, but hard times are nothing new. Former radio commentator and news columnist Paul Harvey said “in times like these, it helps to recall that there have always been times like these.” We don’t like tough times, but since God is good, if we will trust God through the entire process, these tough times may be the beginning of some new and wonderful things in your life.
Adversity generally strikes without warning. Your world can be like a snow-covered mountain of peace and serenity, suddenly you are overwhelmed by an avalanche of heartache and confusion. Had you known the landslide was coming you would have braced yourself, but adversity rarely announces its arrival. Fortunately, we serve a God who can take something that looks bad and turn it into something good.
It might be for your good when things that don’t turn out like you wanted. The all-wise God has your best interest in mind. He knows what you need when you need it. God has the ability to work all things for the good of those He loves. So, when things don’t work out the way you were hoping, don’t get overly upset! Take a step back to reassess your situation. You may not see it at the time, but this bad thing may be for your best possible good, because things aren’t always what they seem.
