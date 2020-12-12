Come on Washington, now is time to do something.
The country is hurting and it is only going to get worse. It is time to set aside the partisan, juvenile bickering and get to work and pass a new stimulus. The country needs it. Wall Street to small business owners are in agreement — what the country’s economy needs right now is a shot in the arm and not just a vaccine.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the risk of not overdoing a new round of stimulus is worse than under-doing it.
Unemployment is still high, the Coronavirus is raging, and businesses and workers are hurting and worried, and yet Washington can’t get past its own partisan spats to do what they were elected to do in the first place, make the country better.
Even with a vaccine on the horizon, the economy will take months, maybe longer to get back to steady footing, and that is with a new stimulus package from Washington.
Sure, the stock market has been doing pretty well, but the stock market is not always a good barometer of the economy. The stock market is generally a look into the future, where there is optimism of things worldwide getting back to near normal after a vaccine is administered and people are back to work and going to stores to buy non-essentials. But, and this is a big but, the economy may not get back to replacing the jobs that have been lost during the pandemic. Those jobs won’t return if businesses do not reopen and rehire workers that have been displaced. Without a stimulus, and a stimulus now, many businesses will not be able to continue.
Washington politicians need to get out of their offices and see how real people are struggling, see how real, small business owners work hard — Every. Single. Day, just to make ends meet and to employ community members in meaningful jobs. Instead, the Washington politicians live high off the public trough and play politics rather than actually do something.
It is sickening they are willing to let so many people suffer so they can win at politics. Sorry U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators, this is not a game. This is life. They are too afraid of making themselves look bad than to care about whether or not local residents, who want to work, local business owners, who want to help make the community better, but can’t due to no fault of their own. The politicians could do something but seemingly would rather win their political games than worry about whether or not their constituents suffer.
If a business closes in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola or Lake County during this pandemic, you can blame Washington at this point. Every single elected official in Washington, because if no one can get this done, they are all to blame. All of them, regardless of party.
The embarrassment in Washington has to stop.
You can help, send letters and emails to our local representatives but also to the party leaders. Tell elected officials in Washington to get to work and stop playing games. Many of them just got re-elected and they are comfortable, but we are not and we need to let them know.
