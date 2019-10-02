In a recent article entitled Michigan Jails Filled With Unlicensed Driver, People Who Miss Court Dates by Ted Roelofs, a journalist with Bridge Magazine, it reported on findings from the Michigan Jail Task Force, which is seeking to understand why Michigan’s jail population continues to grow. Allegedly the article and the report suggested that “plenty of people are behind bars for administrative rule-breaking and other non-violent crimes.‘ This is simply not true locally.
Executive order 2019-10 signed by Governor Whitmer, which formulated the task force, provided “[n]ational sources show Michigan jail populations tripling in the last 35 years.‘ It continued to say “[w]ith crime now at a 50-year low, hundreds of thousands are still admitted to Michigan jails every year, and people are staying in jail longer on average than before.‘ That statement is in part true, but it hides a great deal.
Online, the Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics page of the U.S. Department of Justice provides a useful tool. In the last 50 years, Michigan population has increased about 18%. Overall crime is down by about 25%; however, violent crime is up by 64% and sex crimes are up by 100%. In the mid-90s, the 30 year rate increase for violent crime was nearly 200% increase. The key in statistics is the source from which they are obtained as sources also define “violent crimes‘ differently.
The article and task force report ignored several key factors.
It did not directly compare ratios between prison and jail commitments. The focus was on jail rates. For instance, it did compare how in many cases people were going to jail versus prison. For instance, I suspect that we are seeing more people in jails and less in prison based on particular programs I will discuss further below.
They also failed to explain what causes one to go to prison versus jail. If the sentence is less than one year, one goes to jail. If the sentence is for more than one year, then one goes to prison. If one is convicted of a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year, only jail is possible. If one is convicted of a felony, which is punishable by more than one, depending on the sentence, one may serve that time in prison or jail.
Some state programs that have come about over the last few decades were designed in whole or part to shift inmate population from more costly state-run prisons to county-run jails. The Michigan sentencing guidelines used for felonies were in part created to reduce sentence disparity. For many cases, things called intermediate or straddles cells are designed to direct felons to jails and not prisons. Community corrections are run locally based on state funds and grants, which also seek to offer programs locally and to keep prison commitment rates down. This brings on a whole other discussion of their success rates.
Locally, since I took office, our prison commitment rate has gone up each year. For 2019, that rate is 31.8%. The state average 19.8%. This is because we are combating past practices. We are aggressively tactical in prosecuting repeat drug, sex, property, and violent offenders. If they are going to prison, it is an appropriate and proportionate sentence.
The article and report focused on Driving While License Suspended (DWLS) cases saying they go to jail. In Wexford and Missaukee County this is far from the truth.
When someone is found to be DWLS, they have to be arrested, processed, and released. That arrest will trigger credit for one day in jail. To count that in these statistics would be misleading.
Plus, the DWLS charge may not be the only charge that triggered the arrest. While this supports the statistics for the report, it hides the real criminality.
Moreover, a pretrial agreement may dismiss another charge in favor of the DWLS because it also includes drivers’ license sanctions.
Many prosecutors work with DWLS defendants to keep them out of jail. We meet defendants at arraignment or pretrial conference and offer a way to avoid a conviction. We give them a month to get legal. If they bring back proof of reinstatement, we dismiss. Now, if they chose to return the next month with only excuses and no license, then we prosecute.
We do this because we understand that it is timely, expensive, and difficult to get the license reinstated. If they are working and otherwise law-abiding, we try to work with them.
The article and report also focused on those in jail for missing court dates. This does happen; however, locally, when it does, it is deserved. Courts and prosecutors understand that sometimes there are legitimate reasons. We work with defendants on most cases. The first step is to set the case for a show cause hearing to allow the person to explain the issue. In some cases, the court issues a warrant for arrest. In those cases, it is likely not their first absence and it may be a choice not to appear because they violated bond by testing positive for drugs or alcohol. The point here is that locally, we do not have several people sitting in jail because of innocent absences or silly administrative rule violations.
Plus, there is one thing as a prosecutor I noticed. If crime is going down and there are more people in confinement, maybe it is because we are aggressive on crime.
Regardless, neither Wexford nor Missaukee County jails are filled with DWLS, other minor traffic offenses, or with people who simply missed a court date or violated an administrative rule. Those who are there are there for one reason — they violated the law and/or the orders of the court.
Jason Elmore is the Wexford County Prosecutor
