Do you remember, that is if you’re over six decades old, that show that always ended with the phrase “Don’t be surprised if at some time, somewhere, someone steps up to you and says, ‘Smile, you’re on Candid Camera!’?” Well, don’t be surprised if at some time, somewhere, the enemy of our soul steps up to you and says, “Smile, you’re about to have a disaster!” or “Hey! You better start expecting your next calamity!”
For some, unfortunately, that will happen in a church.
A man named C. John Weborg said, “The search for the perfect church is an illusion. Appetite by itself is the sepulcher, the death of reason, judgment and discipline. Some form of satisfaction doesn’t even stand a chance unless one settles down at a place and serves. The church is a feast, not a taste, a meal, not a nibble. One sits and serves with the same people week after week, receiving and being received, disappointing and being disappointed, hurting and being hurt, caring and being cared for. But Church people are in it for the long haul, not the short term. The ordinary is more crucial than the extraordinary. For the glory of church is the routine, not the exceptional.”
So when the devil barks in your ear that the church is going to bring you painful, uncomfortable stuff, well, you just say to him, “Yeah, Booger! Why don’t you tell me something I don’t know? Life is full of crises, even in the church. But I don’t have to walk through life fearing disaster or planning my next tragedy! Because, ‘The LORD [our] God is in our midst, a victorious warrior. He will exult over you with joy, He will be quiet in His love, He will rejoice over you with shouts of joy.’” (Zephaniah 3:17 NASB)
Pastor Leith Anderson tells the story about when he was a boy growing up outside of New York City. He writes, “I was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers. In fact, I haven’t yet quite forgiven them for moving West. The archenemy in my childhood was the New York Yankees. I had seen them only on television and heard them only on the radio until I was invited by my father to skip school and to go to the World Series game between the Yankees and the Dodgers.
I’ll tell you, it was one of the great thrills of my childhood. I remember sitting there, smelling the hot dogs and hearing the cheers of the crowd and the feel of it all. I knew those Dodgers were going to shellac those Yankees once and for all. Unfortunately the Dodgers never got on base, so my thrill was shattered. I tucked it away somewhere in my unconscious until, as an adult, I was in a conversation with one of these fellows who was a walking sports almanac.
I mentioned to him when I went to my first major league game. I said, “It was such a disappointment. I was a Dodger fan and the Dodgers never got on base.” He said, “You were there? You were at the game when Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in all of World Series history?” I said, “Yeah, but, uh, we lost.”
You see, I was so caught up in my team’s defeat that I missed out on the fact that I was a witness to a far greater page of history.
What are we missing today because we’re busy dreading tomorrow? What joy are we not experiencing in the now because we’re fearful of tomorrow’s troubles? Have we forgotten the nearness of God who “is in our midst” and we “will fear disaster no more” because of His presence?
We live at the mercy of our thinking. To change anything, we have to change our thinking! (Psalm 16:8, “I will set the Lord continually before me...”) Whenever we begin to take on tomorrow’s troubles, remember that tomorrow has enough trouble for itself, or we give the devil an opportunity to steal from us the presence of God! When you’re tempted in those ways, “Shout for joy...shout in triumph...rejoice and exult with all your heart... The Lord has taken away His judgments against you.”
