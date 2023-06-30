I think we’ve all been affected to some degree by reality television. Sometimes it’s entertaining (e.g. American Pickers or Pawn Stars), at other times it’s shocking (Shark Week). And then there are the times it’s just down-right moronic… (you fill in the blank). But every once in a while it’s actually informative. Alongside all of the Survivor-type series and a host of more than forgettable blather — there came a series that identified a unique but disastrous malady that some folks have.
It’s called “Hoarders.” Producers say of their program that each episode of this series follows two different people whose inability to let go of their belongings is so out of control that they are on the verge of personal disaster. The stakes couldn’t be higher as the people profiled are faced with life-changing consequences including eviction, divorce, demolition of their homes, jail time, loss of their children or even death.
Hoarders not only captures the drama as experts work to put each hoarder on the road to recovery, but also highlights the individual’s inner challenges and triumphs. Although cleaning marks the first step of tackling this disorder, success is not definite.
For some individuals, throwing away the tiniest object is so traumatizing that they will not be able to allow the cleaning process to go on, no matter how it may impact their future. For others, professional help and an organizer’s instruction give them the strength to let go. At the end of each episode they let you know who has been able to keep their hoarding behavior under control and who has fallen into the deep end of this painful disease.
Compulsive hoarding or pathological hoarding is the excessive acquisition of possessions and failure to use or discard them, even if the items are worthless, hazardous or unsanitary. Compulsive hoarding impairs mobility and interferes with basic activities, including cooking, cleaning, showering and sleeping.
It’s not clear whether compulsive hoarding is an isolated disorder, or rather just a symptom of another condition, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder. But the possible side-effects are real. If you live in a state of filth, you could die as a result.
I’ve only watched one episode of “Hoarders,” but it was enough to convince me that there are folks so unwilling to throw away the unnecessary that they’re buried in garbage. It ends up affecting not just them, but their relationships and family members as well.
I submit to you that there is a disease among the people who make up Christ’s Church that is so prevalent yet so ignored that it stands as a major point of opposition to the cause of Christ! There are people, believers, whose inability to let go of their personal offenses causes them to be so out of control that they are on the verge of, or have already experienced, personal disaster. These folks have held on to bitterness and resentment and unforgiveness as a result of them being offended by someone to the degree that it’s debilitating.
These folks are so unwilling to throw away the unnecessary, that they’re buried in emotional and spiritual garbage. What you hang onto can kill you! It has been the cause of people rejecting Jesus, others walking away from local churches as well as splitting existing ones. The issue is offense! So many people are easily offended.
It’s one of Satan’s most deadly and deceptive traps. It imprisons countless Christians, severs relationships and widens the existing breaches between us. Over the course of my life, this is the area that has caused the most devastation to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the Church’s ability to carry out the mission Christ died for. The amount of dysfunctional believers is absolutely astounding as so many are unable to even function because of the wounds and hurts that offenses have caused in their lives.
There’s an interesting tactic as to how some Africans catch a monkey. They hollow out a coconut. Then make a hole just big enough for the monkey to squeeze its hand into. They then tie it suspended from a tree. By placing a piece of candy on the inside, the monkey smells the candy and sticks his hand into the coconut. As he grabs the prize — turning his hand into a fist — he’s caught. Why? Because he’s greedy and won’t let go of the candy. He isn’t really trapped — he just won’t let go of the bait!
Are you hoarding hurt and/or some offense in your life? Are you gripping some offense (real or imagined) so tightly that it’s put you into bondage? Do you realize that rather than you having a grip on it, it has a grip on you and it’s about to lead to death? Name three people who have offended you. When you’re hurt you begin to judge others by assumptions, appearances and what somebody else says about that person. We call that hearsay.
Why not ask God to help you identify your hurt. Don’t excuse it and don’t just blame the offending person. Because what you hang onto can kill you!
