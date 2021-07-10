CADILLAC — For the past few weeks, Wexford County residents have been coming to the board of commissioners' meetings to discuss their concerns regarding a caterpillar.
Most recently Haring Township resident Craig Delaney spoke during public comments of the July 7 Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting about the gypsy moth. In particular, Delaney wanted to know what the plan was to alleviate issues associated with the caterpillar next year.
Delaney said he wasn't sure if the county, Department of Natural Resources or some other state agency was who he should be seeking information from but he hoped something was being done and there was "a game plan for spring."
While the commissioners don't typically address those who speak during public comment, commissioner Mike Bengelink said a meeting has been planned for July 21 to discuss the gypsy moth issue. Potential solutions will not be the topic of the meeting but rather facts surrounding the gypsy moth.
At this meeting, Bengelink said a millage passed by voters in Bay County will be used as a starting point for discussion regarding a possible millage in Wexford County. It should be noted, a millage to pay for treatments against the gypsy moth has not been discussed nor is it scheduled to be on ballots of any upcoming elections in Wexford County.
While Delaney and others who made comments at board meetings referenced a past treatment program, Bengelink said it was through a grant program by the DNR, but that funding is no longer there. He also said North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas Coordinator Vicki Sawicki is recommending the county not seek any treatments.
At one of the commissioners' June meetings, Sawicki said while the damage the caterpillars have caused looks terrible, if the trees are healthy they should releaf before the end of the summer season. If the gypsy moth caterpillars have attacked a conifer tree, however, Sawicki said the result could be the death of the tree.
If a tree is sickly or weakened, Sawicki said those are prone to all sorts of things and if it isn't the gypsy moth some other insect or fungus will be its downfall. She also said older trees, even if "healthy," can be susceptible to things like a gypsy moth.
Last month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development released information about the gypsy moth and its caterpillars.
In highly infested areas, the caterpillars’ munching is audible, and round pellets of frass, or waste, rain down throughout the day and night. Oaks, aspens, willows and other host trees may be nearly leafless, or defoliated, by their feeding.
The hairy, yellow-faced caterpillars with pairs of red and blue spots down their backs can be found on buildings, vehicles, equipment or anything that’s been outside for a while.
Widespread invasive gypsy moth outbreaks in Michigan became apparent in the mid-1980s. Suppression programs in the 1990s and 2000s introduced predators, parasitoids and a fungal disease called Entomophaga maimaiga to aid the naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus in controlling populations.
NPV and the fungal disease have important benefits — they are specific to gypsy moth populations and do not affect people, pets or beneficial insects like pollinators or insect predators. In addition, they remain in the environment, continuing to help control gypsy moth populations every year. The fungal disease spreads best in moist springs, so this year’s drought conditions may have slowed its activity.
These suppression efforts have continued to keep gypsy moth populations largely in check since the 1990s, naturalizing gypsy moth infestations into Michigan’s forests. Today, gypsy moth outbreaks are cyclical, peaking approximately every seven to 10 years. In these years, the virus and the fungal disease are spread more easily through dense populations, eventually causing a crash.
The gypsy moth meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 21 in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting is open to the public.
