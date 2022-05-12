CADILLAC — With any luck, Monica Grogan and her 3-year-old daughter will be celebrating Christmas later this year in their brand new home.
Recently, the Wexford-Missaukee Habitat for Humanity broke ground on their newest home build at 701 Huston St. in Cadillac.
Executive Director Amy Gibbs said they expect to begin excavation work next week on structure, which when complete, will be a 1,100-square-foot, one-story home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
This will be the first new home build in a couple of years for Wexford-Missaukee Habitat for Humanity, which last year renovated an existing home on Rogers Street rather than building completely from scratch.
Due to supply-chain issues, Gibbs said they expect material costs on the new home to be about 35-40% higher than homes they’ve built in the past.
To ensure the home remains affordable, Gibbs said they’ll have to “get creative” this year and lean even more heavily on volunteer labor.
“We’re excited to get started,” Gibbs said.
In exchange for a safe, affordable, quality home, families that partner with Habitat for Humanity are required to put so many “sweat equity” hours. Gibbs said Grogan has been “gung-ho” about the program from the start, and already has put in a number of hours at the Habitat ReStore and during the recent fundraising auction hosted by Rotary of Cadillac.
A single mother currently living with her parents, Grogan said having a little more space for herself and her daughter, Atlas Grogan-Crowl, would be a dream come true.
“It’s going to be amazing,” Grogan said.
While only Grogan and her daughter will be living in the home, the extra bedroom will be utilized as a classroom corner and office space for her day-job as an online teacher.
Once construction starts, Grogan said she’s excited to learn as much as she can about the home-building process and looks forward to helping out in any way she can.
Assuming there aren’t any major delays, Gibbs said they’re hoping to be done with the home by Christmas.
“I don’t even know if I have the words to describe the gratitude I have for the program,” Grogan said. “I’m so excited ... it’s hard to wrap my head around.”
