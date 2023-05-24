Monday was a big day for Jalyn Shepler, Selina Martin and their families.
Shepler and Martin were selected by Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity to be this year’s partner families, and groundbreaking ceremonies at the sites of their future homes were held off Chestnut Street in Cadillac, and Second Street in Manton.
Family Selection Board Chair Chris Crawley said they received 17 applications from interested families this year, so the selection process was extensive. Ultimately, the board decided that Shepler and Martin possessed the qualities that made them the best fits for the program, Crawley said.
Shepler applied to become a Habitat for Humanity partner family after hearing details about the program from a friend of her mother.
Being chosen as a partner family means a lot to Shepler, who is excited to be able to provide her young son, Arlo, a home of their very own.
On Monday, Shepler thanked everyone in attendance and added that Arlo was very excited to get into his new “Batman room” and play.
Martin had known about Habitat for Humanity for years but last summer was encouraged by a friend during a church retreat to apply to be a partner.
She applied and didn’t think much of it afterward, until she learned she was selected.
“It means a lot to have a home of our own,” Martin said. “Somewhere to put down roots — a place of family and love.”
On Monday, Martin teared up during a scripture reading by Rev. Mike Horlocker, who recited Proverbs 24, verses 3-4: “By wisdom a house is built, and through understanding it is established: through knowledge its rooms are filled with rare and beautiful treasures.”
“I’m excited and happy,” Martin told the Cadillac News following the ceremony.
During a typical building season, Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity in the past would complete a single home.
This year is different in that the organization is tackling two projects at the same time, although Executive Director Amy Gibbs said they intend for this to be the modus operandi moving forward.
“There is such a need right now,” Gibbs said. “We decided we just needed to do it.”
Gibbs said they’ve been working to transition to building multiple houses a year for some time — a process that involves adjustments in how they close out home sales and plan for future construction.
Gibbs said they plan to begin building both homes by June 1. Each home will be 1,056 square feet in size, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Both will be constructed by local contractor, Evan Steig.
Shepler and Martin will be engaged in a number of Habitat-related activities as a requirement of their partnership. These activities will include attending finance classes and putting in hundreds of sweat equity hours, all leading up to acquiring a mortgage and becoming a Habitat homeowner.
“Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program is a hand up and not a handout and we look forward to working with both deserving families to fulfill their dream of home ownership,” Gibbs stated in a recent press release.
