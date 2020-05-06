Habitat for Humanity can afford this year's home but the 2021 build is up in the air

CADILLAC — Normally, Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity would be in the midst of starting construction on a new home right now.
With the disruption caused by the spread of coronavirus, however, work on the home at 440 Rogers St. for this year's recipient — Lisa Inscho — had to be delayed.
Inscho found out in February of last year she was selected for the 2020 home, and since that time, she's been putting in a lot of work, including attending a home ownership class and volunteering 30 hours at the Habitat ReStore, among other things.
"I'm just hoping we're not going to run into any more problems," Inscho said. "My goal is to be in there by Christmas ... I'm so excited!"
Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs said they'll likely start on the home on May 11, a couple days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that construction activities could resume after they were banned for several months in an effort to flatten the curve.
Habitat for Humanity works with individuals and families who agree to take financial classes and put in hours of "sweat equity" in exchange for a new home (they still have to pay for but with the interest covered by Habitat).
In order to keep their homes, participating families also have to keep up on the mortgage. Gibbs said of the 30 or so participants who have received homes in Wexford and Osceola counties through Habitat, many are very concerned about being able to pay their bills right now as a result of the job losses caused by COVID-19.
"They worked really, really hard for this," said Gibbs, who recently had an emotional conversation with one of the participants who confided that for the first time in her life, she had to get food from a pantry because she couldn't afford to buy her own.
"They are really struggling," Gibbs said.
At an organizational level, the virus also is putting stress on Habitat: Gibbs said their main source of funding — their ReStore — is still closed as a result of the "stay home, stay safe" order.
While Gibbs said they have their finances in line to cover the costs of the homebuild this year, she is starting to have major concerns about their project for 2021.
Gibbs said she's been in discussions with the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and Wexford-Missaukee United Way to obtain some sort of aid for the participating families that are out of work and still haven't received unemployment payments.
She said they're also spearheading an online campaign to raise funds to cover the interest payments of participating families as well as prepare for next year's build.
The "Power Of Home" campaign is a partnership with Consumers Energy, which has committed to matching $1 for every $2 raised by Habitat, up to $100,000.
To donate to the Power of the Home campaign, go to https://www.classy.org/team/295025. If you'd like to donate toward support for the participating families, Gibbs said people are welcome to call her at 231-468-1096 or email director@wexfordhabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.