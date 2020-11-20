EVART — Every time Ronald Oles pulls into the driveway of his Evart home, he still can't believe it — his roof is brand new — repaired in a matter of hours earlier this week.
Ronald contacted Habitat for Humanity of Michigan last fall with a request for help. His double-wide home has leaks in the roof near the bathroom skylight and Ronald said water rot and deterioration were spreading through the rest of the structure.
"Every contractor I talked to said I needed a new roof," said Ronald, who is 63 years old and a 13-year veteran of the Army National Guard.
With both Ronald and his wife, Cynthia, on disability and the roof repairs estimated to cost $5,000, Ronald said it's wasn't likely to have been fixed professionally anytime soon. Fixing the roof himself was their only option but considering he just underwent heart surgery, even that idea was out of the question for the time being.
Upon receiving Ronald's request for help, Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity immediately agreed to lend their assistance.
Director Amy Gibbs said everything was all set earlier this year to repair the roof on Ronald and Cynthia Oles' Evart home.
Then COVID-19 happened.
"Everything grinded to a halt," Gibbs said. "Finding contractors was impossible because everyone was so busy (after the lockdown).
Not one to give up when the going gets tough, Gibbs started reaching out to other organizations to pull their plan together after the setback.
One of the organizations was Lowe's in Big Rapids, which agreed to donate all the materials toward the project and send out a crew of Lowe's Heroes to help repair the roof. Others who helped with the repairs include TCF National Bank, Cargill Inc., Reed City contractor Evan Steig and several members of the Amish community.
Gibbs said they were able to complete the project in about four hours; not only did they repair the damage near the skylight, but Gibbs said they also replaced the existing shingles with higher-quality metal roofing material.
"It's tremendous," Oles said. "I'm just amazed. I'm so thankful to Lowe's, Evan Steig, the Amish, Habitat ... everyone. It's all just amazing."
