LAKE CITY — The unusual sight of a house making its way slowly along M-66 through downtown Lake City Thursday drew exclamations of surprise from onlookers gathered on the sidewalk to catch a glimpse of what clearly was an engineering feat of giant proportions.
As the 1,250 square foot home slowly inched its way through town atop a large trailer, the spectacular undertaking revealed much about the team of men who painstakingly and carefully orchestrated the move based on logistical engineering estimations and the participation of involved stakeholders: Consumers Energy, the Michigan Department of Transportation, the sheriff’s department and last but not least, moving company Rollaway Movers.
Neighbor Jessica Benson watched the action from her porch across the street. “I think it’s awesome that they decided to donate the house instead of tearing it down. I wish my 2 year old daughter was home, she would love it,‘ she exclaimed.
The project to move the home has been in the making for months, with Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity finally receiving the green light from the utility company to move the building from its home at 500 Lakeshore Drive to a temporary location on the other side of town.
The generous donation was made by a family that summers in the area who are going to build another home in its place. “I was contacted in early February from the homeowner who was wanting to build their forever home here. They wanted to have this house removed without demolishing it and decided to donate it,‘ said WOHFH director Amy Gibbs.
After working through the process with the homeowner, a plan was worked out with the utility company. The house was originally going to be relocated to Cadillac but the move became cost prohibitive because of the utility lines that would need to be moved. After establishing another avenue, a new route was drawn up for the house to be transported to a property across town provided by a local resident. The new passage involved significantly fewer lines, making the move easier, faster and less expensive. The house will remain at its temporary location on Bacon Street until it is sold.
“We’re going to sell it on the trailer; we’re planning to hold a bid-type auction sale and anyone interested in the home can contact me at Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity and I can get them on a list. Next week I’m hoping to have all the details ironed out,‘ Gibbs said.
The starting bid for the home will be $100,000 to cover costs which Gibbs said will give the organization something to work with. All proceeds from the sale will go toward Habitat for Humanity’s mission of investing in the community and building safe and affordable housing for people in need.
The owner of the house said donating the home for the benefit of others has been a huge blessing. James Hern said the experience was an opportunity to share with his kids that it’s not what you say, it’s what you do and what it is to accomplish that by helping others.
As he watched his former home being prepared to be moved he admitted to feeling a little nostalgic.
“When we come up with our four kids our whole family is together; we’re all in the same room all the time together and this was really a difficult decision. At our home in Detroit we are all kind of spread out but here we really like being closer and with the lake in the background. We invested a lot of time and money in this house; our neighbors are great, the town is great, so none of those things are going to change luckily which we are happy about,‘ Hern said.
“This is something that doesn’t happen every day, he signed the house over to us; they wanted to bless another family and we are so thankful,‘ Gibbs said.
John Harrington is on the construction team for Habitat for Humanity. He said with so many barriers today to getting into a home, including the price of modular homes, anything they can do as an organization to help people stay where they are, now is the time.
“Shifting more toward helping repair their existing homes along with what took place today, where we can still advance our mission, even in the midst of all this crazy pricing, we are still going full blast,‘ he said.
For Gibbs, the donation of a home was evidence of a community at work.
“This has been a project of epic proportions, from the donation of a house, to work with the mover, Consumers Energy, and individuals who are willing to store and help in any way they can. I could not be happier with the way this has come to fruition. We are blessed beyond belief by the commitment from all to make this happen.‘
For questions about the home call (231) 468-1096 or email Amy at director@wexfordhabitat.org for more information.
