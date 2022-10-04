Habitat for Humanity now accepting 2023 partner applications

CADILLAC — It’s time once again for Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity to select a local family to place in one of its housing projects.
Applications to become the 2023 Habitat for Humanity partner family open Oct. 1 and will remain so through the end of the month. The family selected to become partner will then soon occupy a modestly-sized home with a low interest mortgage.
Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs said the organization produces one housing project each year, and she’s excited to continue its legacy of offering affordable housing to local families in need. Residents of both Wexford and Osceola counties are encouraged to apply for partnership.
Gibbs said there are four criteria families need to have in order to apply: have a need for adequate shelter, ability to pay, be willing to partner and be a resident or worker in Wexford or Osceola County for a minimum of one year. After the selection process, building will begin in spring of 2023.
Once a family becomes partnered with Habitat for Humanity, Gibbs said they’re expected to put in a certain amount of sweat equity in order to maintain the partnership.
“We call it a hand up program, not a handout, and we walk that journey with them to become permanent homeowners, and we really see that that changes the trajectory of the family,” she said. “They stop worrying about being able to pay your mortgage or rent or utility bills, because we built safe and affordable housing.”
When a family in need becomes secure in their housing, Gibbs said it often leads to their participation in Habitat education courses, where they learn to manage a mortgage and balance their household expenses. If there are children in the home, she said they gain access to that knowledge as well.
Partnerships aren’t limited to young families. In the past, Habitat has provided housing for single parents, married couples and elderly couples in need. Gibbs and her team plan to review all applications equally, and as long as the criteria is met, they’ll be considered.
Housing has remained a prominent struggle in the northern Lower Peninsula, but especially in Gibbs’ area of coverage, and the pandemic has only served to exasperate the issue. She said one of the greatest obstacles they face is not being able to provide short-term housing assistance. But she’s thankful for other local agencies like New Hope Shelter who are able to cover a need that Habitat can’t.
However, while those in a short-term need are being helped, Gibbs said Habitat is able to provide homeowner and money management education, which can still be of assistance in their journey to permanent housing.
“We are a longterm fix; we’re a forever fix,” she said. “So I tell the people that call me, please fill out the application, because even if you have to find something in between now and your permanent home, it’ll be on the right track to try and get yourself in a better position.”
There are two upcoming open houses for Habitat on Oct. 18 and 19, the first of which will take place at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Evart. The second open house will be held at the Cadillac ReStore location. Both events will run from 5 to 6 p.m.
Gibbs said these events are an opportunity for potential partners to learn about what Habitat does, and get some help filling out the application. Previous partner families will also be in attendance to share their partnership experience with applicants.
Last year, Gibbs said the Wexford-Osceola Habitat branch received around 20 applications, but she’s expecting the number to go up this year. As communities have recovered from the pandemic, she said financial assistance from the state has decreased, resulting in more area need for housing.
Like any other home build project, there is a cost that falls on Habitat for construction, but Gibbs said thanks to their many community patrons, they’re always able to build within their budget.
On Oct. 6, Habitat will be adding another fundraising effort to its repertoire, the Fab Rehab boutique, which will open alongside the ReStore. Furniture flips have been increasing in popularity with the public, and those who prefer to purchase the finished product, rather than do the flip themselves, can do so at Fab Rehab.
Gibbs said the boutique will sell exclusively refurbished furniture and Homewood items, but will remain attached to the ReStore to give customers the option of buying non-refurbished items as well.
A grand opening for Fab Rehab is scheduled to take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the current ReStore location. The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m., followed by hourly giveaways and refreshments provided by Primos BBQ.
Gibbs said her hope is that Fab Rehab will ultimately pull in new visitors to both the boutique and the ReStore. Combined, she said the two resale shops will continue to raise funds for Habitat projects and engage the community in its mission to provide safe and affordable housing.
