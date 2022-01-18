Habitat for Humanity ReStore renovation to get big funding boost from Cadillac Rotary

CADILLAC — The Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity hopes to complete a number of improvements to their ReStore with help from the Rotary Club of Cadillac.
According to a press release sent out last week, Rotary Club of Cadillac is gearing up for the 37th Annual Rotary Auction to be held at Fox Motors Showroom on Saturday, April 23.
“Four nonprofit organizations presented unique projects to the Rotary members in November 2021,” the press release states. “The membership voted Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity ReStore renovation project for the 2022 Annual Rotary Auction proceeds.”
“All of the organization’s presented excellent projects; unfortunately, only one project could be chosen for Rotary’s Annual Auction,” said Randy Hill, Rotary’s past president.
“Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps people in our community build or improve a place they can call home. The renovation project goal is to improve, enhance and streamline the customer experience at the ReStore.”
Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs said the Rotary fundraiser will make a huge difference in completing the renovations.
The Habitat ReStore is the organization’s largest funding source, and creates revenue by selling materials and items donated by the public.
Currently, Gibbs said the materials donated to the ReStore have to be stored outside, in the elements. The first phase of the project will be to install racks, shelves and heating equipment in an existing pole barn on their property, along with a concrete pad near the barn. Completing these renovations will allow them to store the items donated to the ReStore in the barn, which thanks to the concrete pad and relocated Dumpsters, will become the ReStore’s donation intake center.
“This will improve the look of the area and allow us to better honor people’s donations,” Gibbs said.
The second and third phases of the project will be to make use of a nearby grassy area for additional storage and sales space by pouring concrete, fencing off and installing a canopy overhead.
The first and second phases of the project are expected to cost between $20,000 and $25,000 and Gibbs said they’re anticipating the Rotary fundraising will be able to cover the entire first phase and part of the second. She said they’d like to have the work done by this fall.
The theme of this year’s Rotary fundraising is “The House Party.” Guests will enjoy appetizers, desserts, a cash bar, amazing experience packages, silent and live auction, and entertainment by Johnny P.
Event tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the Habitat ReStore, Cadillac Chamber, Cadillac Foundation, Lake Osceola State Bank (Evart), from any Rotarian, or by calling (231) 878-3156.
According to their press release, Rotary over the years has donated over $2 million to community projects.
