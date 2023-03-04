Two Northern Michigan families are on their way to becoming new home owners after being chosen as partners for this year’s Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity building season.
This year’s partner families are Jalyn Shepler and her son, Arlo, along with Selina Martin, her teenage child, Jordan, and a young adult she is hosting through Staircase Youth Services.
Shepler currently is living at the Cadillac Shores, and while the living arrangements there are adequate, her 3-year-old son doesn’t have much of a backyard to play in — basically just a slab of cement.
Shepler applied to become a Habitat for Humanity partner family after hearing details about the program from a friend of her mother.
Being chosen as a partner family means a lot to Shepler, who is excited to be able to provide her son a home of their very own.
“I think it shows Arlo not to give up on his dreams,” Shepler said. “I don’t think I could ever repay Habitat for what they’re doing for us.”
Martin and her family currently live at Sunnyside Estates Apartments in Cadillac; she said their apartment is great but renting instead of paying for something of their own is like “flushing money down the toilet.”
“I’m thinking about my kids and grandkids,” Martin said about buying a home instead of renting. “It really improves your situation and is a lot less stress.”
Martin had known about Habitat for Humanity for years but last summer was encouraged by a friend during a church retreat to apply to be a partner.
She applied and didn’t think much of it afterward, until she learned she was selected.
“It means a lot to have a home of our own,” Martin said. “Somewhere to put down roots — a place of family and love.”
During a typical building season, Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity in the past would complete a single home.
This year is different in that the organization is tackling two projects at the same time, although Executive Director Amy Gibbs said they intend for this to be the modus operandi moving forward.
“There is such a need right now,” Gibbs said. “We decided we just needed to do it.”
Gibbs said they’ve been working to transition to building multiple houses a year for some time — a process that involves adjustments in how they close out home sales and plan for future construction.
The two homes they’ll be building this season will be in Manton (for Shepler) and Cadillac (for Martin).
Gibbs said they hope to begin building as soon as frost regulations are lifted for the season, with completion expected by April 30, 2024. Commencement of the Cadillac project also is pending an environmental assessment of the property.
Shepler and Martin will be engaged in a number of Habitat-related activities as a requirement of their partnership. These activities will include attending finance classes and putting in hundreds of sweat equity hours, all leading up to acquiring a mortgage and becoming a Habitat homeowner.
“Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program is a hand up and not a handout and we look forward to working with both deserving families to fulfill their dream of home ownership,” Gibbs stated in a recent press release.
On March 10, Gibbs said they will be closing on their home build from last season. Upon closing, the Huston Street home will belong to the family of Monica Grogan and her daughter, Atlas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.