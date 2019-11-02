TUSTIN — Four-hundred-fifty "sweat equity" hours later, Rodney Blood and his four children are nearly ready to move into their new home in Tustin.
Blood — a single father and Army veteran — was the 2019 Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity recipient.
Habitat for Humanity is an organization that helps low-income families obtain decent homes. The homes aren't given away for free but the mortgage payments are heavily discounted to make them affordable for the recipients.
Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs said in the last 32 years, they have helped 32 families with new housing and done 18 Brush with Kindness projects, which involves minor repairs to outdoor home features, including porches, doors, ramps and landscaping.
Their 2019 build is a 1,074 square foot home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms off 22 Mile Road.
Blood said his family provided the property for the Habitat home, and as part of the requirement for getting the home, he and his children had to help build it.
Habitat recipients also have to attend credit counseling and budgeting class to give them the tools they need to maintain their finances while paying the mortgage on their new home.
"It's a hand up, not a handout," said Gibbs. "It takes them almost a year of (sweat equity and classes) before they're actually in the home."
With all the hours he's put into the building's construction, Blood said it already feels like home.
"This means the world to me," Blood said. "I would never be able to afford this on my own. Now I can focus on other things the kids need."
On Nov. 15, Habitat will be closing on the new home and on Nov. 16, they plan to hold a new home blessing at 6 p.m.
While Gibbs said they've already selected the recipient for the 2020 new home build, they will be accepting applications for the 2021 build in February.
Recipients must meet certain income restrictions to be considered for a Habitat home.
For additional information, go to wexfordhabitat.org.
