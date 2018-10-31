DETROIT — It's not every day that hacking into a library's database gets you a meeting with the governor.
But when the library is fake and the hacking takes place during the Governor's High School Cyber Challenge at the North American International Cyber Summit and your team comes in first place, you do.
Cadillac High School students Josh Jacobson, Tucker Bachman and Gavin Phillips (under the advice of teacher Andrew Whipple) competed Monday in the challenge, one of 10 teams from various Michigan schools to do so.
They beat out schools from across the state, including some magnet and tech high schools, ultimately finishing several hundred points ahead of the next-closest team.
It was the Cadillac team's third year at the competition. They previously finished third and second.
This time around, they completed 62 challenges in the three-hour competition.
“It wasn’t just a win, it was a crush," Whipple said.
“It’s really based a lot around teamwork,‘ said Jacobson, a senior. “The efforts of a single individual would not have been nearly as fruitful.‘
Jacobson, Bachman, a junior and Phillips, a sophomore, prepared for the competition by divvying up the skills they needed to improve upon.
The students kept a close eye on their points while competing Monday morning at the Cobo Center.
There were times things got “uncomfortably close‘ but by the end, they were the clear winners.
The team are also involved in robotics.
“I’m just really proud of what they’re bringing to the table,‘ Whipple said in praise of the team he recruited.
All of the participants in the competition received tuition-free registration for a cybersecurity training and credentialing course, meaning the students could qualify for a job soon.
The conference also includes a job fair. Last year, one student got a job offer.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity," Whipple said about the competition.
