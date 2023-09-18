Since 2014, a nonprofit within the First Baptist Church has been helping the people of northern Haiti get clean water.
Their mission is called Haiti Clean Water. And now the need is greater than ever.
“I’d been going twice a year until COVID,” said Lynn Ross. “They don’t have clean water. Children get sick. They don’t have sewers. Everything goes to the water table and it is contaminated.”
Since Haiti’s President Jovenal Moise was assassinated in July 2021, violent armed gangs have taken over. In July 2023 the U.S. Department of State issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning due to crime, kidnapping and civil unrest.
“Culligan had to shut down their water plant because they can’t get fuel to operate,” Ross explained. “And the gangs shut down the ports so there’s an even worse water shortage.”
Haiti Clean Water, Inc. has received a plea from the hospital in Cap Haitien to provide their BioSand water filters for each new mom.
The filters provide a process of continuous slow sand filtration for use in households. Each filter costs $150 and provides water for 10 people for 10 years.
“The year we are providing 300 filters, trying to meet the need for new moms,” Ross said. “We want healthy babies.”
Their Haitian partners prepare the materials, install the filter and provide maintenance.
By the end of 2022 the group had installed 1900 filters serving 13,470 people. Since then 200 more were installed.
“These are perfect for Haiti,” she said. “You just pour water through them. They don’t require any electricity.”
Donations may be made online at www.firstbaptistcadillac.org, missions, Haiti missions. Or checks to First Baptist Church with Haiti Clean Water in the memo.
Al Dumond is singing again — this time with the Southern Gospel group Free Indeed.
The group will perform a concert to raise funds for water filters for Haiti at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Cadillac.
Dumond, who sings bass, was a member of the Beulah Land Quartet for years, singing throughout Michigan to benefit Christian mission causes. But when his friend and lead singer Jim Clark died in 2021 during COVID, the quartet ended their lengthy run. Dumond and Clark sang together for 28 years.
But now he’s singing again. He was invited to join Free Indeed, also a Southern Gospel group with the added bonus of a dynamic piano player.
“We sing Gill Gaither style music and there’s five of us,” he said. “We have Bernie Cook on the keyboards. He’s phenomenal. He’s fantastic.”
