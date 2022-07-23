REED CITY — There are three people running for the District 1 seat on the Osceola County Board of Commissioners in the upcoming August Primary.
Those running for nomination include current District 1 Commissioner Jill Halladay, and opponents Joshua Brock and Gregory Gydesen. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions. The questions and each candidate’s answers are as follows.
JILL HALLADAY
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: Lifelong resident of Osceola County for 51 years. Live with my husband and son in Lincoln Township, Osceola County. Attended Reed City Public schools growing up. After high school attended Cosmetology School and received a State Board Cosmetology License. I also work a full-time job and have been a Commissioner for 5 (2-year terms). Served on the Brownfield Development Authority, Mecosta–Osceola Transit Authority, Michigan State Extension, Lincoln Township Trustee, Lincoln Township Board of Review, Osceola County Parks, Finance Committee for Osceola County.
Q: What do you believe are the most prominent issues facing Osceola County today? How do you plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: Funding for the Sheriff’s Department: Healthcare for inmates, looking at different agreements or other options. County building remodel projects: Buildings combined, general repairs and maintenance, and saving on utilities. County budget: Tracking the expenditures, increasing revenues and services.
Q: What is the county board’s largest priority heading into 2023? How do you believe it can be accomplished?
A: In 2023, the county’s biggest priority will be the budget as prices keep going up. Fuel for vehicles, health insurance and unforeseen costs, watching expenditures compared to revenues, leasing the cars for the Sheriff’s Department, decreasing the number of buildings the county has.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you’re seeking?
A: Commissioners are required to make policy and goals for the county, long range outcomes for the county government, assure that county administrators carry out their tasks effectively and efficiently, being able to provide constituent service, oversees the county budget.
Q: What traits do you believe are reflective of a successful county commissioner? How would you demonstrate these traits in office?
A: Being a loyal leader, being responsible, caring and openness to experience, continue to serve as County Commissioner.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it, and what were you convicted for?
A: No.
JOSHUA BROCK
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: My name is Joshua Brock. I am 23 years old. I am a high school graduate and graduate of the Career Tech Center Power sports program. I am employed as head technician in the power equipment company I have worked in for 5 years. I serve on the advisory board for the power sports program at CTC. I also serve on the Lincoln Township board of review.
Q: What do you believe are the most prominent issues facing Osceola County today? How do you plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: I believe the most prominent issue Osceola County is facing is the economic challenges. I plan to work through careful planning and budgeting with department heads to keep our county thriving.
Q: What is the county board’s largest priority heading into 2023? How do you believe it can be accomplished?
A: I believe the largest priority for 2023 is maintaining the county’s infrastructure. I would accomplish this by using the budget wisely and careful assessment of our resources.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you’re seeking?
A: The core responsibility of a county commissioner is to bring the voice of the people to the government level.
Q: What traits do you believe are reflective of a successful county commissioner? How would you demonstrate these traits in office?
A: An important trait of a commissioner is to listen to the people and be their voice. I plan to demonstrate this by hearing and taking action.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it, and what were you convicted for?
A: I have never been convicted of any crime, not even a speeding or parking ticket.
GREGORY GYDESEN
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: My name is Greg Gydesen and I am running for the office of Osceola County Commissioner in District 1 on the Republican ticket. I am 67 years old and have been married to my wife Dawn for 46 years. We have one daughter, Stacy Shillington and her husband Jon and 5 wonderful grandchildren between the ages of 21 and 29. I graduated Summa Cum Laude from Baker College with a degree in statistical process control and quality improvement. My retirement from Reed City Group (formerly Reed City Tool & Die) came in early 2020 after a 31-plus year career.
Q: What do you believe are the most prominent issues facing Osceola County today? How do you plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: Some of the most prominent issues currently facing Osceola County include maintaining a balanced budget (which all organizations face) while providing a quality emergency services foundation for the community (including EMS services, fire and rescue services, police protection; just to list a few). Working as a cohesive committee to obtain information and ideas, these services and more can be provided to the community while maintaining a balanced budget.
Q: What is the county board’s largest priority heading into 2023? How do you believe it can be accomplished?
A: Based upon information I have been able to review via meeting minutes and notes posted online for the Board of Commissioners and the Committee of the Whole, one area of concern for the county is being able to adequately staff the county’s necessary services. A review of surrounding counties’ benefits and compensation packages offered to county service employees to ensure Osceola County’s offerings are competitive in the employee market while maintaining a balanced budget may help alleviate this situation.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you’re seeking?
A: Responsibilities of a County Commissioner include addressing concerns of the general public within Osceola County; establishing county ordinances; ensuring all actions taken are legal and beneficial to the growth and promotion of the county.
Q: What traits do you believe are reflective of a successful county commissioner? How would you demonstrate these traits in office?
A: A County Commissioner should have the ability to make decisions based solely on information and facts presented and not on personal agendas. A commissioner should not hold personal vendettas against persons or organizations. Commissioners should implement problem-solving skills to address any public concerns. As the Quality Manager at Reed City Group, I often worked with customers throughout the global automotive industry to address any issues or concerns they may have had with products or services our company provided.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it, and what were you convicted for?
A: Never convicted or charged with either a felony or misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.