REED CITY — There are three people running for the District 1 seat on the Osceola County Board of Commissioners in the upcoming August Primary.
Those running for nomination include current District 1 Commissioner Jill Halladay, and opponents Joshua Brock and Gregory Gydesen. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
A duplicate answer was printed for candidate Gregory Gydesen’s response to the second question in the Cadillac News questionnaire. That question and the response from each candidate is as follows.
JILL HALLADAY
Q: What do you believe are the most prominent issues facing Osceola County today? How do you plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: Funding for the Sheriff’s Department: Healthcare for inmates, looking at different agreements or other options. County building remodel projects: Buildings combined, general repairs and maintenance, and saving on utilities. County budget: Tracking the expenditures, increasing revenues and services.
JOSHUA BROCK
Q: What do you believe are the most prominent issues facing Osceola County today? How do you plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: I believe the most prominent issue Osceola County is facing is the economic challenges. I plan to work through careful planning and budgeting with department heads to keep our county thriving.
GREGORY GYDESEN
Q: What do you believe are the most prominent issues facing Osceola County today? How do you plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: Some of the most prominent issues currently facing Osceola County include maintaining a balanced budget (which all organizations face) while providing a quality emergency services foundation for the community (including EMS services, fire and rescue services, police protection; just to list a few). Working as a cohesive committee to obtain information and ideas, these services and more can be provided to the community while maintaining a balanced budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.