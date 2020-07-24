Hallett, Fuscone seeking Cedar Creek treasurer nomination

MANTON — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for treasurer's position in Cedar Creek Township in the upcoming August Primary.
Incumbent Mary Hallett is running for the party's nomination against challenger John Fuscone. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow. Hallett didn't respond to the request for information.
Mary Hallett, incumbent
John Fuscone, challenger
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 78 and have been married for 59 years. We have four children. Have lived in Cedar Creek Township for 22 Years. Will be running Republican. Retired from the Milwaukee Railroad where I held a management position. I was responsible for the negotiation and establishment of shipping and transportation contracts with major corporations in the grain and food industry. In addition, my wife and I owned and operated a successful construction company in Streamwood, Illinois. One of my main clients was the Federal Administration Authority located at O’Hare International Airport. After retiring here, I became a county commissioner for both districts 1 and 8. I served as vice chairman, also on the Finance/Appropriations, Recreation and Building, Human Resources/Public Safety, and Executive Committees. Also, board member District No. 10 Health Department, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Wexford County Board of Public Works and Housing Council.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
I am a firm believer in open government, board transparency, and the open meetings act. All township business should be handled at open meetings attended by the public. At no time should board members meet without public involvement. All public meetings should be audio and videotaped. This information should be available to the public or any interested party. Also, a township website should be established so interested parties unable to attend township meetings because of work or other commitments can be informed of meeting developments. Second, we have a large number of gravel roads throughout our township. I would like to see Cedar Creek work with the county road commission to establish an asphalt paving plan. This would benefit all on vehicle maintenance. And last, but not least fire protection. We need to supply our firefighters with all equipment required by state regulatory boards to protect life and property.
• What do you believe is the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Wexford County Landfill and the groundwater contamination which resulted from years of hazardous waste disposal requiring installation of a water system. American Waste purchased the landfill which has grown tremendously and recently installed a deep injection well for disposal of liquid waste materials. The residents within the “Remedial Action Plan‘ area are subjected to the daily stench and problems associated with landfills. Under the present operating license issued by the DEQ in 2014, there are an additional 10 new trash cells proposed. In 2019 a Canadian company purchased the landfill. According to reports by the DEQ, the landfill has a projected lifespan of 50 plus years. Others and I continually attended township meetings pursing board members to pass ordinances to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the community. Without township ordinances and regulations in place, I fear it will only get worst. The entire community will then suffer.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
The treasurer is the township's agent for collecting all taxes and is required to receive and take charge of all funds belonging to the township. The treasure must maintain accurate records of all income, receipts, and disbursements and deposit all funds and receipts in approved township depository, savings accounts or government bonds. In addition, the treasure is a voting member
of the township board and attends all township meetings to discuss and deliberate on all matters that may come before the full township board. And called upon to assist the township supervisor and township clerk as may be required. I believe my past business and personal work experience, county board, numerous boards and committees, knowledge of state rules and regulations along with history and knowledge of the landfill will benefit the township board and the community.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor.
