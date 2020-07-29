Hallett seeking Cedar Creek treasurer nomination

MANTON — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for treasurer's position in Cedar Creek Township in the upcoming August Primary.
Incumbent Mary Hallett is running for the party's nomination against challenger John Fuscone. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and Hallett's responses to them are what follow. Fuscone already had his responses published in the July 24 edition of the Cadillac News and those can be found online at www.cadillacnews.com.
Mary Hallett, incumbent
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 64 years old and have lived in Cedar creek township for 45 years. I have 3 children and 11 grandchildren. I have been TWP Treasurer for over 19 years. I worked TWP elections over 30 years.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
My priorities if elected is to keep our township a place where people would enjoy living. We are currently in the process of having a recreation plan put in place. It would be great to have some positive things in our township for people to enjoy. Another is to keep our roads in good condition. We have been using impact money to resurface roads and also fix some gravel roads. Also, monitor landfill to make sure they are complying to state rules and regulations.
• What do you believe is the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest issue in our township is the landfill. I think we should pay close attention to the monitoring reports and follow closely with liaison person for the landfill to make sure all rules are being followed.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
The core responsibility of treasurer is to collect and disburse property taxes. Also to make sure money is being used wisely to benefit all township property owners. Treasurer also monitors impact money collected from landfill and make sure it is spent on health, safety and welfare of Cedar Creek Township residents. We spend that money on roads, fire department and also on our township clean up days to help with blight issues.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor.
Editor's Note: Hallett reached out to the Cadillac News after the deadline to respond and said she never received the questions. Even though she responded after the deadline, she was allowed to answer the questions.
