CADILLAC — There’s something about Halloween that inspires people to decorate.
In the Cadillac area, there are numerous homes decked out with a variety of decorations and displays.
Some homes feature a few seasonal items positioned tastefully on the front porch while others literally are covered lawn-to-roof in creepy-crawlies.
For some, decorating the home for Halloween is a family affair, and these houses often stand out in the neighborhood.
There’s perhaps the most well-known Halloween house in Cadillac — on Hemlock Street near Diggins Hill — home to the Dumas family.
But there also are other examples of such houses in the area, including the Hinkley home on Mitchell Street, across from MidTown Food and Beverage.
Anne Hinkley said Halloween is a special time of the year for the family, partly because it was around this time 16 years ago that she and her husband, Jamie, went on their first date.
In addition, Anne said Jamie and their kids all love horror movies, which they watch regardless what time of year it happens to be.
Anne and Jamie began decorating the house about five years ago and each year, they try to add new items. Anne said they decorate gradually, and enjoy seeing their kids’ reactions to new items when they get home from school every day.
While they have amassed quite a collection over the years, Anne said they try to be as frugal as possible by purchasing decorations at garage sales and re-purposing items that would otherwise be discarded. An example of this is inserting empty milk jugs and other garbage into old clothes to create DIY monsters and corpses.
Anne said she gets a lot of ideas from groups she’s a part of on social media. She said it seems like more and more people are getting involved in decorating their homes for Halloween.
“It’s hard finding stuff at the store sometimes,” Anne said.
