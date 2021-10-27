CADILLAC — Jeff and Jamie Cunmulaj, owners of Jeff’s Fireworks in Haring Township, chose quite a year to open a Halloween store in Northern Michigan.
While they’ve been extremely busy since opening, with customers coming in almost non-stop, supply-chain bottlenecks limited what they were able to offer for much of the season.
Popular masks and costumes at the store this year have included characters from the Marvel Avengers, Spider Man and Black Panther franchises, Harley Quinn of DC Comics fame, horror movie icons Michael Myers and Pennywise, and of course generic favorites such as pirates and ninjas.
While generic costumes have been in adequate supply, many of the licensed products, especially Harley Quinn, Michael Myers and Spider Man, have been very difficult to keep on the shelves.
“They sold out really quick,” said Jamie. “There’s just a really limited supply.”
In some cases, Jamie said they were able to help customers piece together costumes using items and components they had in stock that were similar in appearance to the licensed costumes they were seeking.
Halloween decorations also have been in short supply this year.
Jamie said the company that supplies their merchandise had to shut down one of their warehouses due to staffing shortages. It wasn’t until last week that many decorations arrived at the store.
“All of a sudden, the warehouse floodgates must have opened,” said Jamie, who added that with staffing shortages of their own, getting a huge influx of merchandise all at once at the end of the season created a bit of a stocking nightmare for them.
While they’ve got most of the items on the shelves now, Jamie said they’re still understaffed and have a tough time keeping up with all the customers. With the busiest period of the season coming up the last few days before Halloween, Jamie said they’ve called up some employees from their downstate Jeff’s Fireworks location to help run the Halloween store.
Despite the challenges, Jamie said they’re ready to serve customers and are about as stocked up as they can be at this point.
“We have a little of everything,” Jamie said.
Cadillac residents Amanda and John Phillips decorate their home on Granite Street every Halloween.
Amanda said the decoration shortage was something she definitely noticed this year. She said it seemed like the only places that had anything in stock were the Halloween store and Goodwill in Haring Township.
Trouble finding decorations may have led to fewer people decking out their homes this Halloween, although a few home-owners around town still went all out (see the Northern Life section of the weekend paper).
Jamie said despite the difficulty some have had finding certain Halloween items, many customers have mentioned to her they still planned to attend parties this weekend.
On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued a press release that offered some tips on how to ensure this Halloween will be a safe one.
Safety Tips for Drivers
• Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.
• On Halloween there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.
• Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop, wait for them to pass.
• Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.
Safety Tips for Pedestrians
• Walk on a sidewalk if one is available and use crosswalks.
• Before the Halloween festivities begin, create a “buddy system” to get each other home safely and prevent walking alone.
Tips for Party Hosts
• Be a responsible party host and take action to make sure guests get home safely.
• Serve plenty of food and provide non-alcoholic beverage options.
• Collect car keys from guests who are drinking.
• Prepare to call taxis, rideshares, provide sleeping accommodations, or — if you’re sober — drive guests home yourself.
“Remember that social host liability laws may hold you responsible for parties where underage people drink, regardless of who furnishes the alcohol, and you could be held legally responsible for your guests’ behavior after they leave your party,” reads the press release.
According to the National Weather Service, conditions this Sunday so far look to be partly sunny in the daytime with a high temperature near 51 degrees, and partly cloudy at night with a low around 33 degrees.
At this time, no rain or snow is expected on Halloween.
Most municipalities in the area have posted trick-or-treat times on Sunday, with the exception of McBain, which will have trick-or-treating on Saturday.
Trick-or-treat hours for area municipalities are as follows: 5-8 p.m. Saturday in McBain; 4-8 p.m. Sunday in Cadillac; 5-8 p.m. Sunday in Evart; 5-8 p.m. Sunday in Manton; 4-7 p.m. Sunday in Marion; until 7 p.m. Sunday in Mesick; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday in Lake City; 5-8 p.m. Sunday in LeRoy; 5-8 p.m. Sunday in Luther; 5-7 p.m. Sunday in Reed City; and 5-7 p.m. Sunday in Tustin.
