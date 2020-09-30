EVART — Ghouls and ghosts will still haunt the main street in Downtown Evart for the city’s annual Monster Mash.
With Halloween a month away, Evart is planning for this year’s Monster Mash and how to keep it safe amid COVID-19.
“It’s going to be hard to monitor when you have 1,200 kids that come through, but we are going to do it the best we can,‘ Evart Chamber President Eric Schmidt said. “(...) People need a reason to go out right now and celebrate something, so we couldn’t cancel this year.‘
To keep this year as COVID-19 regulation friendly as possible, Schmidt said only minor changes need to be made to how the Monster Mash operates.
Changes to this year will include controlling the flow of foot traffic so that all participants are moving in one direction, booths and tables will be a little more spaced out and hand sanitizer will be available for those trick-or-treating.
Schmidt said activities like pumpkin bowling and other games with possible prizes are in the works.
While downtown stores usually participate, Schmidt said anyone is welcome to come set up a table on Main Street. All anyone has to do is reach out to him via Facebook and let him know they will be coming to pass out candy.
“We don’t turn anyone away from passing out candy,‘ he said. “Anyone can come and set up a table along Main Street. We just need to know how many we are expecting so we can space everyone out properly.‘
