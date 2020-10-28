Halloween in the Park heading back to Westerburg Park

REED CITY — Reed City’s Halloween in the Park will be relocating back to its original haunting grounds at Westerburg Park.
Before going trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31, kids will be able to walk through Westerburg Park and collect candy from volunteers, local police officers, firefighters and other organizations in the community.
Over the last few years, Halloween in the Park has been held inside at GT Norman Elementary to avoid the late October weather, organizer Amber Hutchinson said.
“When I first took over the event, the weather was cold and rainy,‘ she said. “So we made the decision to move Halloween in the Park from Westerburg to GT Norman.‘
However, due to COVID-19 and needing to adhere to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, the annual event will be moving back to Westerburg Park.
“With everything being outside, it will just be easier to social distance and have the event as safe as possible,‘ Hutchinson said.
Though the event was originally moved because of the fall weather, Hutchinson said she is not worried about it this year.
“I have been watching the weather very closely,‘ she said. “It is supposed to be 50 degrees and sunny. But no matter the weather we will be holding the event.‘
In addition to moving from station to station collecting candy, there will also be a petting zoo for kids to stop at.
Overall, Hutchinson is excited to celebrate the holiday with the community and give people something to look forward to.
“Right now, we need something to celebrate. The community needs this and the kids need this,‘ she said.
The free Halloween in the Park event will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Westerburg Park. Costumes are encouraged but Hutchinson reminds everyone that this is a family-friendly event and to keep that in mind when picking out what costume to wear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.