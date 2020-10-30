Halloween shaping up to be dry

CADILLAC — Last year, the weather, cold and snow were scarier than the costumes of the trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters will again take to the streets Saturday searching out candy. Although Halloween 2020 includes COVID-19, the forecast doesn’t include snow like in 2019.
It’s all about silver linings in 2020.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Faith Fredrickson said Halloween looks like it will be a sunny day in the Cadillac area, and clouds aren’t expected to move in until after sunset. Once they move in, however, Fredrickson said there is a chance for rain. That shouldn’t dampen your spirits though as the better chance for precipitation will be overnight and into Sunday, according to Fredrickson.
“Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s, and the lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees,‘ she said. “That will depend on if the clouds move in later. If they do, it will be cooler.‘
During the early evening Saturday, 6-8 p.m., Fredrickson said the temperatures will feel like they are in the 30s. It also is looking like it will be a breezy day on Saturday with winds staying around 15 mph and gust between 20-25 mph.
With the winds, there could be a slight wind chill factor, and once the sun goes down it will feel cooler, according to Fredrickson.
On Sunday, Fredrickson said things will progressively get colder as a cold front moves through the region. What that means is high temperatures will likely be 10 degrees cooler than Saturday. She also said the wind will switch to the northwest, and the precipitation that is in the forecast will likely change over to snow as it gets later in the day.
Although there is the possibility of snow on Sunday, Fredrickson said Thursday it is unknown how much accumulation there will be, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some white stuff on the ground.
The good news for people planning on being outside on Halloween is at least the snow waited until after Halloween this year, Fredrickson said.
“It should be a much brighter Halloween than last year. Chances for snow don’t move in until Sunday morning at the earliest,‘ she said.
