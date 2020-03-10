CADILLAC — Voters at local polling stations may be able to expect hand sanitizer when they cast their ballots.
In Lake Township, Clerk Korinda Winkelmann told the Cadillac News late Tuesday morning that hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes were "just there."
"We don't push it," Winkelmann said. The decision to offer hand sanitizer was her own initiative among concerns about the coronavirus, (COVID-19) spreading to Michigan. There have been no positive test results in Michigan as of Monday, March 9, though dozens of people have been tested for the disease.
Winkelmann said election workers were periodically wiping down surfaces as a precaution.
In Cadillac's first precinct, where hand sanitizer and wipes were also available, election workers said they were instructing people to use hand sanitizer at the end of the voting process, not the beginning, because sanitizer was causing difficulty with the tabulator.
