CADILLAC — Parents of students who attend Michigan State University are feeling a mixture of emotions Tuesday, the day after a mass shooting on campus led the deaths of four people, including the gunman.
Jenn Ott Reagan, mother of freshman Rylie Reagan, was in contact with her daughter the entire time the incident was going on.
Rylie lives in East Akers Hall, and she and her four roommates barricaded themselves in their room as police and SWAT teams moved through campus searching for the shooter.
Jenn said she was listening to the police scanner, as well, and could hear them saying they were moving closer and closer to her daughter's dorm room.
At one point, Jenn said Rylie texted her saying she could hear gunshots, and police running down the hallway.
"That was the most horrible, horrific thing," Jenn said.
At one point, Jenn said she told her 16-year-old son that they were going to East Lansing to get Rylie. It was around this time they received a message from MSU telling parents not to come to campus.
As the night wore on, with no sign that the campus was safe, Jenn said her feared turned to anger.
"Why isn't this over yet?" Jenn remembers thinking. "Hands down, that was the worst night of my life."
On Tuesday, Jenn said her daughter texted her saying she just wanted to come home but she was too afraid to leave her apartment and walk to her vehicle. She said she couldn't even get out of bed, she was still so terrified.
Jenn said she walked through what she needed to do, and called an Uber to drive her to her vehicle.
"I can't imagine what she went through," Jenn said.
Every Wednesday, Jenn said Rylie goes to open mic night at MSU Union, one of the places where the shooter, Anthony McRae, opened fire on people.
Jenn said she remembers turning to her son and asking him what day it was, just to make sure it wasn't Wednesday.
Today, Jenn said she feels relief that her daughter is OK but also is heartbroken for the families of those who were killed, and for the university.
