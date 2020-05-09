CADILLAC — On Nov. 30, 2019, Hannah Heystek's life changed forever.
It was on that day that Hannah and her husband Travis welcomed their son, Emerson James, into the world. Emerson changed how the Heysteks do things, when they do them, and their priorities.
Hannah is getting ready for her first Mother's Day and it's not an experience that is lost on her.
"Being a mom has been the best thing and also one of the most challenging. It’s true when people say your life will never be the same again," she said "Emerson brings us so much joy and we love him so much. Being a mom has its challenges and it’s hard to find a balance sometimes between all the responsibilities. But it takes time and I’m so thankful that I have such a supportive husband who is learning right alongside me."
Since Emerson is their first child, Hannah said being a parent is new territory and has had a big learning curve. As many new parents will attest, things don't always go as planned. This means sometimes the Heysteks are late to things even when they try to be on time or Emerson gets a bath while she uses the dry shampoo and eats a cold dinner.
Despite all those hardships, Hannah said Emerson is worth it.
"I've learned to give myself lots of grace and no matter what the previous day was like or how little I might have slept the night before, I start fresh each day," she said. "I know that God will renew my strength and give me the wisdom I need to be the best mom I can be."
Hannah may be a new mom, but she has been a teacher for eight years. She teaches first grade at Forest View Elementary and has been at the school for the last two years.
Like many in her profession, Hannah has been adjusting to the new normal of having to teach remotely, virtually, and/or through physical packets of work. Being at home means she gets to see Emerson more, but it also means having to connect with families and students while he takes naps.
"A few times he has joined me for my Zoom calls with my students, but I’m thankful for the flexibility to do that. This past week I hand-delivered packages to my students’ houses with their Book of the Month books for the last few months of school," she said. "Emerson rode around with me. It was so great to see some of their faces from a distance. They were all excited to see me as well."
Hannah said not seeing or talking with her students daily has been the hardest part of the school shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she is happy her students' families have stepped up to help in their children's learning while juggling work and other responsibilities.
She also said despite the hardships of this new normal, her students are adjusting to it, but she knows they would rather be at school with their friends. Being a first-grade teacher, Hannah said she also knows it is hard for her students to wrap their heads around such a serious and complicated situation.
"I know that we will come out of this changed and I hope for the better. I think there might be some changes to the way we do things in the fall, but it’s hard to really know exactly what that might look like," she said. "I feel like CAPS has done a phenomenal job helping to reach the needs of all the students during this time, and I am confident they will continue to do that this fall."
As for her first Mother's Day weekend, Hannah said it will be special. It also will be a time to be thankful for Emerson who will be the best gift she could get now and in the future. She plans to stay home and just spend quality time together as a family and maybe take a walk.
