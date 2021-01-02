The threat of a deadly illness. Unemployment. Vanishing businesses. Social isolation, loneliness. A contentious election. Reckonings over racism.
Headlines this year were enough to raise anybody’s blood pressure.
But through the tough times, there were moments when we rose above.
As 2021 begins, here are some of the happy stories of 2020 to provide inspiration in the new year.
In January, a life saved
When COVID-19 was still mostly an international news story, area readers enjoyed the story of a life saved.
McBain resident Dale Westdorp was officiating a JV girls basketball game at Cadillac High School when he had a heart attack during the first quarter.
“Cadillac Area Public Schools athletic trainer Brandon Parcell was one of the first people to reach Westdorp,‘ reads our story by Marc Vieau. “And it was that quick response that helped save Westdorp’s life.‘
Parcell, Cadillac High School liaison officer Jason Straight, and Straight’s wife, a registered nurse hooked Westdorp up to an AED. “After the second (shock), he kind of snapped back to it,‘ Parcell said at the time. Westdorp was stabilized by paramedics and transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Parcell was later recognized by the school board for his quick action.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/caps-trainer-helps-save-life-of-basketball-official/article_4384275f-1e41-571b-82a0-302f8aead7a9.html
February showcased the redevelopment of Cadillac West
In February, Michael Blackmer gave a tour of the Cadillac West properties that he was redeveloping, including the former Sands Resort, now Lake Cadillac Resort; the former Marina restaurant, now Dockside Inn; and the former Rosa Blanca party store and site of Primo’s BBQ, now an ice cream shop and party store.
Readers really responded to both the sneak peak and photo gallery of the renovations in February, as well as the more extensive story by Karen Hopper Usher that ran in the newspaper the next day.
“This is gonna be the hottest spot in town when I get done with it. I’m having my own festivals and everything,‘ Blackmer said at the time. “Cadillac West is such a beautiful area, and Cadillac forgets about it.‘
Though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed some of the plans for re-opening, the Dockside Inn opened in June and the resort recently began advertising that the pool’s renovations are complete.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/cadillac-forgets-about-it/article_96a95be7-ceeb-58ed-a8b9-a7a0fe6c6ab5.html
In March, military medals for a clown
While the month of March was when the pandemic truly came to Michigan — and in short order, the local counties — it was also the last month with social and public gatherings before restrictions were enacted.
One small gathering was 65 years in the making, with Rudy Grahek, also known as Dynamite the Clown, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal for his service during the Korean War after being drafted in 1952, according to reporting by Victoria Martin.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/dynamite-the-clown-receives-medals-of-honor/article_88a44a64-4a2c-559d-8c7d-26f264444373.html
In April, Cadillac hospital was showered with babies
By now, many of the babies who were conceived at the beginning of the COVID-19 “Stay Home‘ order have been born.
But Cadillac Hospital experienced a boom in the early days of the pandemic that was unrelated to the virus.
As Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Senior Manager of Obstetrics Lori Barnes told Reporter Rick Charmoli, “Anything that caused this recent surge started nine months ago. We won’t see any impacts from the pandemic until December or January,‘ Barnes said. “It was just normal babies being born. We knew April was going to be a busy month and it has.‘
The Cadillac hospital typically delivers 13 babies every two weeks, but during the last two weeks prior to our April 23 story, there were 23 born.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/munson-cadillac-experiencing-baby-boom/article_2b2bbd2c-4a33-5d33-a783-9f64fd4969a6.html
In May, in JEOPARDY!
Ben Scripps tried for years to get on the television quiz show JEOPARDY! In May, his first episode finally aired.
“It was easily the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,‘ Scripps told reporter Mardi Suhs.
Scripps won twice but lost in his third appearance.
Alex Trebek hosted the show from 1984 until his death in November of 2020. His final episode has not yet aired.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/cadillac-man-competes-on-jeopardy-tonight/article_781609c3-ca6c-5b32-ad17-b69c39dfa18d.html
Swimmer rescued in June
First, Gretta the dog chased after some ducks in Lake Billings.
Then Angela Bigelow, 14, chased after the dog, swimming after her.
But Angela got tired, and needed rescuing herself. Her second cousin Luke Puffer and some of his friends happened to see what was happening, and Luke swam out to save her, though the two didn’t realize they are related until after the fact.
“I wasn’t scared,‘ Luke told Cadillac News reporter Karen Hopper Usher, “But it was pretty difficult.‘
Gretta’s family said the dog wouldn’t be allowed at the beach anymore.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/teen-rescues-girl-who-swam-after-naughty-dog/article_57f2e9ae-d164-50a0-8412-022a1aaa9510.html
Mall owners buy theater chain in July
Between the pandemic and the bankruptcy of Goodrich Quality Theaters, the fate of movies in downtown Cadillac was uncertain.
In July, however, the chain was purchased and re-opened.
Elliot Nassim of Mason Asset Management in Great Neck, New York, Igal Namdar and VIP Cinemas partnered to acquire the Goodrich Quality Theaters chain.
Nassim and Namdar are frequent partners in shopping malls, Reuters reported in June of 2018. Indeed, Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty operate several in Michigan, including in Flint, Jackson, Muskegon, Saginaw and West Branch.
Movies began playing again at the Cadillac 4 a few weeks later.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/mall-owners-buy-theater-chain/article_fe59d2ca-c5d7-51fd-8e05-c3bae28c73ee.html
Cadillac trooper uses maneuver to save driver in August
An elderly man from Petoskey drove more than 100 miles on shredded tires while having a stroke.
Tyler Baker, a trooper with the Michigan State Police’s Cadillac post, was dispatched after somebody called that the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 131 on flat tires.
Baker made several attempts to pull over the driver, but those attempts didn’t work. Baker ultimately pulled in front of the vehicle and slowed the patrol vehicle, thus forcing the elderly man’s vehicle to stop. The maneuver didn’t damage Baker’s patrol vehicle too much, and it was later discovered that, in addition to the driver having a stroke and the tires being shredded, the brakes were inoperable.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/trooper-saves-elderly-mans-life-suffering-from-stroke-while-driving/article_4e9e385a-e711-11ea-b219-af5e95590834.html
The community pulled together to support city worker with Stage IV cancer in September
Gabe Marine, the assistant DPW operations manager for the city of Cadillac, was stunned to learn that he had cancer in mid-September. But the weeks that followed showed how much support he has in Cadillac and nearby towns.
People came together to cut and stack firewood for the winter so Marine’s family would stay warm. They did home repairs.
The workday was a surprise for Marine, his wife told reporter Mardi Suhs.
On Christmas Eve, Marine provided an update on his diagnosis via Facebook, writing that his prognosis has improved and the disease is considered curable, though he’ll need more chemo.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/shocked-by-diagnosis-family-warmed-by-community-support/article_197c3542-288b-515d-96e1-14b6fea15207.html
The story of a baby born at a gas station was published in October
Trip Robin Shook was born Sept. 29 at the Beacon and Bridge gas station south of Cadillac. The Cadillac News published a story about it a couple weeks later.
Mom Jessyca Griswold, 28, was on her way home from a doctor’s appointment when she stopped at the gas station to use the restroom. She didn’t think the baby was on the way, but soon was screaming in pain. The gas station employees came running, and Carolynn Taylor, a mom herself, recognized the sound.
Jessyca birthed Trip while standing up in the bathroom; Taylor caught him, but he slipped through her fingers (he was OK, though!).
“I couldn’t have had a more perfect baby,‘ Jessyca told Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/cadillac-woman-gives-birth-standing-up-in-beacon-bridge-gas-station-bathroom/article_cfe4a202-0eec-11eb-9f82-5b4cca4fac09.html
Jimmy Johns opened in November
The Cadillac Lofts development has been a major story in Cadillac for the past couple of years. Delayed slightly due to the pandemic, residents began moving in early this fall, and one of the commercial tenants, Jimmy Johns, was able to open in November.
Brad and Nicole Little tried for five years to open the store, but it was hard to find the right location.
Hundreds of people ordered sandwiches on the store’s first-day open. The store opened right before a ban on dine-in restaurants resumed due to the pandemic, but Nicole Little didn’t expect that to have much impact on the business because few people use the franchise for dine-in meals.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/jimmy-johns-opens-in-cadillac/article_36abb7ca-3b6f-52d1-a786-bc8379fb9b96.html
Mac Trail 7th grader wins national BMX tournament
Twelve-year-old Kasen Dunn had only been practicing and competing in BMX for six or seven months when he won a national competition in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Kasen talked to the Cadillac news in December about his victory and his plans for the future. Kasen’s win was in a novice class; he told Cadillac news reporter Chris Lamphere that he’ll move up to the intermediate level for future races.
https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/mac-trail-seventh-grader-wins-national-bmx-tournament-in-tulsa-oklahoma/article_32613b5f-1aa3-5020-9a88-f52e836f7cf1.html
